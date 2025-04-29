



Watch: the Liberal Party wins – How the electoral evening of Canada took place

Mark Carney and the Liberal Party won a remarkable victory in the Canadian elections and he seems to have been great with great help from Donald Trump.

The constant harassment of the American president of the neighbor in northern America and taunts about the 51st American state since his return to the office in January, coincided with a dramatic reversal of fortune for the center-left group.

Carney was almost singularly concentrated on his neighbor, and that was reflected in his victory speech. After warning that the United States wanted Canada land and resources, Carney said: “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can have us. This will never happen.”

Until Trump returns to power, the Conservative Party of Pierre Hairy had held what looked like a high and insurmountable terrain in the surveys preferably of voters in the middle of the general dissatisfaction with the state of the Canadian economy and almost a decade of liberal government under the leader of the leader of Justin Trudeau.

Last year was devastating for outgoing governments around the world, with parties throughout the political spectrum losing ground or outright control with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France and India among the most important examples.

This Canadian general election interrupted this trend, while the Liberals forced Trudeau to resign and to choose a political foreigner, the former chief of the Bank of England Carney, as chief.

He ran strong against what the party has constantly characterized as the real threat that Trump imposed not only on their economy but also on the very sovereignty of Canada.

Watch: Canadians react to the result of elections across the country

Although Trump does not seem to have the same disgust for Carney whom he clearly held for Trudeau, his political and political interests and those of Canada now seem to continue to diverge.

There are already indications that Canada considers Europe more as a reliable partner, rather than Trump's America a decision that is sure to upset the American chief.

Carney is committed to quickly starting new commercial negotiations with Trump in order to avoid American prices on Canadian car exports which take place on May 3.

The Canadian economy, which depends strongly on exports to the United States, is in considerable danger if a complete trade war bursts, and Carney, economist, in training and a veteran central banker – has promised voters that he would do everything in his power to prevent Canada from moving on to a recession.

Meanwhile, Trump has filled his belly in Canadian politics once again on Monday, while voters voted again, calling the “artificially drawn” American “American border again and saying that the nation would be better as” dear “American state.

Carney rose to political power suddenly, at a time when his country faces a generational challenge of his superpower neighbor. Many world leaders still determine how to deal with Donald Trump in his second term, but few will face this type of test.

No one should expect these liberals to thank the American leader, however or for Trump to soften his rhetoric, even if last month, he said that he preferred a liberal Prime Minister. (He would continue by saying that he really did not care who had won.)

Instead, more than the same thing is the likely result that more pointed jokes in Canada joining in the United States, more threats from a trade war and more desire to launch long-standing links and agreements with the neighbor in northern America.

Irony, however, is that Trump's derisory focus on Canada may have refused a northern neighbor to him, if not a family spirit, at least a politician more in line with his populist conservative priorities than Liberal Carney.

While Hairyvre, a veteran politician, will never be confused with the American businessman who has become president, they have similarities to reduce the government, reduce taxes and cut social services, the desire to promote the production of fossil fuels and disgust for what they are both drifting as “awake” left culture.

A conservative victory in this election would have been considered by many in America and all over the world as a new sign that Trump's victory last year was more than a simple singular American event. This would have represented what many in the orbit of Trump likes to believe to be a world movement towards their brand of culturally conservative, anti-elite, anti-immigration and work class.

