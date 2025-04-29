



India and Pakistan are once again confrontation on cashmere. A terrorist attack last week in the contested region which killed 26 tourists, mainly Indian, brought the two rivals of South Nuclear Asia close to a devastating conflict.

India affirms that the incident was an act of cross -border terrorism supported by Pakistan and promised to track down and punish the authors. In retaliation, he suspended the Water Treaty in the Industry to deprive Pakistan of water from the Indus river, which crosses the region controlled by the Indians of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Teachers in Pakistan protest on Indias decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. Shahzaib Akber / EPA

Pakistan condemned India action as an act of war.

The two parties put their forces on alert while the low-level clashes broke out along the control line, the de facto border established in the region after the First Indo-Pakistani war in 194748.

The Minister of Pakistans of Defense now says that an imminent military foray is. Can the total war between the two parties be avoided?

A dispute of length

At the time of the painful partition of British India in the 1940s, the Muslim minority of the country had the opportunity to join the newly created state of Pakistan. The Hindu Sovereign of the Kashmirs initially wanted the independence of the region, but in the fear of the invaders of Pakistan, decided to join India.

This has laid the foundations of a lasting and bitter dispute over the control of the Muslim majority region. Attempts at resolution were difficult to find.

The dispute has also become intrinsically linked to the political and strategic postures of the two protagonists.

New Delhi vehemently opposed any nationalist independence request to Jammu-et-Cachemire. He fears that this will give a precedent for many other minorities who wish autonomy in Multi -thnical India.

Initially, the Region received a special autonomous status under article 370 of the Indian Constitution. But since 2014, the Hindu Nationalist Party in power Bharatiya Janata (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forcefully sought Jammu and Kashmir under the control of New Delhis.

In 2019, he revoked article 370 and isolated the region from the rest of India and the outside world.

The government of Modis argued that this was necessary to provide progress and prosperity to the people of Jammu-et-Cachemire. In reality, it aimed to crush the separatist movements and relieve the track to more Hindus to move to the territory.

A masked cashmere demonstrator jumps on the hood of an armored Indian police vehicle during a demonstration in 2019. Dar Yasin / AP

Pakistan has condemned the laploration of article 370, exacerbating tensions between the two regional powers.

New Delhi has also accused Pakistan of participating in cross -border terrorist acts over the years. Islamabad refuted the claims of New Delhis and castigated him for human rights violations in Jammu-et-Cachemire and for having denied the people their right to self-determination.

Nuclear deterrence has been effective

India and Pakistan fought two wars in 1965 and 1971, the latter leading to the dismemberment of Pakistan and the creation of the State of Bangladesh.

In 1999, the two rivals came very close to a nuclear exchange in the limited war of Kargil in cashmere, but withdrew from the edge. As I wrote at the time, the consequences of a nuclear war played a crucial role in both sides finally down.

This is also the main reason why the protagonists have not fought another total war for five decades, despite the periodic clashes along the Kargil control line and conflict. And nuclear deterrence can prove once again effective to prevent both parties from degenerating the current conflict.

Pakistan is also going through a very political, economic and socially fragile period in its history.

The country has been in political troubles since the fainting and arrest of the Popular Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023. The economy is in the slump. And the government faces a renewed threat from the Pakistani Taliban, among the growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The police shoot rubber bullets to disperse the partisans of the Party of Imran Khans during the clashes in Islamabad last year. IRTISHAM AHMED / AP

The main force that keeps Pakistan is the army and the powerful inter-service intelligence agency (ISI).

India is faced with its own challenges, although it is in a more stable position. The Hindu nationalism of Modi governments has marginalized minority groups, in particular the Muslim population of the country. And income inequality increases, the richest 1% in the country holding 58% of wealth.

None of the two countries can afford a war at the moment, in particular that with potentially catastrophic consequences.

