Politics
Why flirt with America weakens his hand
Prime Minister Starmer appreciated a phony war to Europe. There has been a lot of rhetoric, especially online and in the press. The posts were exercised by the British government. Slogans have become mantras. But all this time, he doesn't really have to get his hands dirty with the appropriate state decisions. Suddenly, the rubber is about to hit the road.
This has often been the case with Brexit staccato progress. There is a situation that everyone knows must take a head in a decision, followed by an lull of activity but a plot From chatter, before finally a non-orgasmal sport as a decision, the consequences spread everywhere and the United Kingdom enters a new phase.
Brexits Stop-Start Chaos: a familiar model
We therefore had the phony war between the referendum and the invocation of article 50, where no one knew what Brexit meant; Once again between the letter of article 50 and the significant votes, where the Prime Minister commits efforts to reconcile the huards with swivel eyes with the reality of being a third country has met the cold parliamentary arithmetic; And then again from Mays abdication to Boris Johnsons meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and opting for a relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which has set up the new relationship with Europe.
Here we are again. After an electoral campaign and ten months since the government speaking of a reset with Europe, and the rest of us analyzing each sentence, until the etymology of reset, it is the moment of the decision. How will the United Kingdom really engage in Europe?
In this spirit, why the chancellor and the other ministers who go to America? Why has the speech have been more, in recent days of a controversial trade agreement with the United States, given the next summit with Europe, so pregnant with the possibility of work? And given the difficulty of Trumpology these days, should the government really put as many stores in these discussions?
The government plays a dangerous game
The first thing to say, the government has an agency. So let's not be a nave of his actions. He uses Washington as a cover against and / or lever on Europe. Essentially, he behaves like a footballer who talks about the interest of Barcelona during a contractual negotiation. He wants to create the impression that he has options. The United Kingdom can move away. And so it can be forced Europe to get what it wants. Or if the talks fail with Europe, it can fall back on the chlicken agreement washed at the chlorine.
It's a real pity. There will most likely be a matter, as will say of the observers and regular initiates of Brussels. Aside from the defense, it will not be a transformer. It is therefore disappointing and a little 19th Century negotiates to try to take advantage of better terms by speaking to what is ultimately fundamental Europhobes in Washington. It would be very preferable to approach Europe with open hands and see what can be done together.
There is also the bad aspect of Starmer's policy again.
If you start to chat with the United States and have substantial things on the table, you open the door of a crack. To hell. You invite the vampire.
The benefits of not deliver the brewing price
It seems likely that the government will not get an agreement in the United States, the political cost seems too high and that requests go against certain labor fundamentals. When this happens, demons of the extreme right and the press will leave the door, the negotiations have left the first. They will burn Starmer. He will be blamed for not having brought back the golden fleece from an American trade agreement (even if in substance, it would never be free trade). He will be excori for having denied Brexit his destiny. He will never be rid of the vampire.
Added to what, is this really a lever effect when Brussels and the Member States do not believe that Starmer would sign an American agreement that would damage trade with Europe anyway?
Nothing significant will come from talks with Washington, and it would be good for the British government to recognize it and engage on the surface. From the point of view of the United States, there is a desire to disrupt Euro-UK relations. But the American administration does not want to humiliate the United Kingdom and European Member States in no way. The American administration believes in domination and its actions towards Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Ukraine, the Baltic States and, yes, the United Kingdom shows it. Many in Europe would like London to call it. (I am well aware of the irony of a British government criticizing others to want to dominate the countries by force.)
Choose Europe rather than illusions
The government should rather say to Europe, we believe in equality, fraternity, and we want an alliance to these terms. We are in your team. Not America. Not Russia. Let us work on a new relationship in this spirit.
As for the new relationship itself, it is a new paradigm. The direct effect, according to the justiciable European law, with surveillance of the court, allows many more lines. So, let's celebrate at least the symbolism of this, even if the health and phytosanitary standards themselves will not do too much for our savings.
But much more could be done. The fight for this is now because decision -making is coming. It is always difficult to explain why so many pro-European people in the United Kingdom have joined the sacred quality of May-Johnson's red lines. Rather, they should wave for a relationship that expressly breaks these red lines and actively examines what Europe might want.
More than Anglia East.
