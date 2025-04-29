Inside the Atlantic magazine circuit road to interviews with Trump





The writers Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer of the Atlantic say that they learned something during their years of cover of President Donald Trump: his first word is rarely his last.

It is obvious of their circuit trip to interviews with the Republican President, which included an apparent end of evening dial and won over an unexpected invitation to include in the session of their publisher, Jeffrey Goldberg, which Trump had struck as Sleezeball of weeks earlier.

This last interview, last Thursday, sparked a real stopping moment of the presses. The Atlantic had already sent Parker and Scherers Piece, the history of the coverage of its June number, to the printers. They recalled it to add new materials.

The article, entitled Trump, benefits from this and published online on Monday, was in preparation before Goldberg inadvertently included in a group of signal cats among the leaders of administration on a military attack in the Middle East.

The interview was not supposed to occur

The writers, who recently joined the Atlantic of Washington Post, had presented an interview to talk about Trumps details an improbable political return. He was ready to speak, but on March 17 during the week, they were supposed to meet Trump posted on social networks that Parker was a radical madman incapable of doing a fair interview. Scherers spent about him was, wrote Trump, almost all lies.

The interview was extinguished. Writers assumed in their article that someone in Trumps camp had persuaded him not to do it.

At 10:45 a.m., a Saturday at the end of March, scherer armed from Trumps the mobile phone number called him anyway. Who calls? Trump asked. Scherer was identified.

Oh, I know who you are, Michael, Trump replied, according to a band published by the Atlantic. I know who you are. You never write you never write well on me, Michael. Never.

And he proceeded to scherate an interview on site.

An accidental dial and more developments

By wanting to ask follow -up questions, the writers again called Trump on April 12. They left a message that was not returned, but Scherers' mobile phone recorded a call for the Trumps number at 1:28 in the morning the next morning without any message. They thought it had been inadvertently composed.

Journalists made a request through Trumps staff for an interview in person, but were rejected. Nine days later last Wednesday with their story already written, the White House called and said to come to the Oval Office the next day. And bring Goldberg with them.

Goldberg, the editor -in -chief of Atlantics, had written on March 24 on being included in the very sensitive group group, undoubtedly the most embarrassing history of the new administration so far. By striking, Trump described Goldberg really a saboucheur, and the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, called him a so-called deceptive and highly discredited journalist.

On his social platform of truth, Trump explained that he was doing the interview out of curiosity, and in competition with myself, just to see if it is possible for the Atlantic to be true. Are they able to write a just story on Trump? The way I look at it, what can be so bad that I won!

There was no immediate answer from the White House to questions about how they think the interview took place. In a briefing for the new media on Monday, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, compared Trump in accordance with certain interviews with his desire to speak to leaders like North Korea Kim Jong Un.

The president believes in direct diplomacy, be it our opponents and competitors around the world or leftist activists like Jeffrey Goldberg, she said.

Trumps The contradictory relationship with the press has been clear on several fronts since returning to the White House. His FCC survey on several points of sale, including CBS and ABC News, and he fights in court with the Associated Press on access to the events of the White House.

It was a civil interview

When Goldberg entered the oval office, Trump gave him a warm handshake even if the faces of many aid presidents were not looking at him, said Goldberg in an interview with journalists published by the Atlantic on Monday.

If you call me the names Donald Trump called me, I think you and I would both find a very, very clumsy personal meeting, said Goldberg. He doesn't find it clumsy because he believes it's just a game. It's just a performance.

From the moment the Atlantic proposed the interview, it was a negotiation for Trump, said Scherer in the same interview. It is a transaction, he said. What are they trying to do? Can I benefit from it? Will it hurt me? I think it is a window on the most essential fact of Donald Trump is that everything he commits is a transaction.

The president was also well aware of the value of an interview with the Atlantic, as well as the value of the history of the Goldbergs signal. Goldberg said he had guessed correctly that Trump was trying to charm him last week. The president seemed to be less interested in talking about the implications of national history of history than Goldberg broke that through transmission, well, you won, said Goldberg.

He's an interesting guy who to talk to and listen to, he said. And our work is to the extent that it is understandable to understand it. And so the more I am exposed for him, the better for me from an analytical point of view.

The author of the Associated Press Michelle Price in Washington contributed to this report. David Bauder writes on the media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

