Aamir Khan's team clarifies the poster The representative as Guru Nanak is generated by Ai-Ai





Recently, a poster was broadcast online that represented Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak. Now his team has broken his silence on the same and called the image generated by AI. They said that the actor had not disguised himself as a sikh guru, and the image making the rounds on the internet is false. They also urged people not to fall for false news.

An official statement published by the actor's team said: “The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely false and generated by AI.

As soon as the poster has become viral on social networks, she attracted criticism from Internet users who questioned the casting of the actor as Guru Nanak. PRITPAL Singh Baliawal, senior spokesperson for the BJP PUNJAB, also addressed the incident and said: “Farmly condemn the false poster and teaser showing Amir Khan depicting the nanak dev Ji! It is a deliberation and a deactivation of the Sikh religious feelings and a clear attempt to do sikhism. Conflicts. You must condemn this publicly! Sikhism strictly prohibits any representation of our gurus. We will not allow anyone to insult our faith, directly or indirect. “

Meanwhile, speaking of the projects that Amir Khan aligned, the Zameen Sitaare by the actor has officially received the authorization of the Central Cinematographic Certification Council (CBFC). Directed by RS Prasanna, the film's trailer received an UA 13+ note, which means that it is suitable for viewers over 13 years old with parental advice. Nicknamed the spiritual successor of the film acclaimed by the criticism in 2007 of Aamir, Taare Zameen by, the new addition is focused on the world of sport.

