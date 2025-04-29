Chinas leaders minimize the potential impact of US President Donald Trumps Trade War, saying that they have the capacity to protect jobs and limit damage caused by higher prices on Chinese exports.

The briefing Monday by several senior officials from various government ministries seemed to strengthen the confidence of promises of support for businesses and the unemployed and easier loan and other policies to counter the impact of combined rates of up to 145% On American imports from China.

He followed a meeting of the powerful Chinese Politburo last week which, according to analysts, concentrated on the means of fighting growth on the right track despite the slowdown in exports.

Chinese decision -makers are in increased rescue mode, Louise Loo, principal economist at Oxford Economics, said in the AA report. She noted that policies were similar to previous statements.

The status of exchanges, if necessary, between the White House and the Chinese chief Xi Jinping remains clear.

Trump said last week that houses actively negotiated with the Chinese government on prices while the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Discussions have not yet started.

Beijing denied That such discussions were underway, and China retaliated against Trump's prices by putting 125% of import rights to the United States products, among other measures.

Officials who spoke on Monday reiterated China's rejection by what leaders call intimidation.

They make up slim air negotiation schools, intimidated and go back to their words, which means that everyone saw something more and more clearly, that is to say the so-called reciprocal rates go strongly against historical trends and economic laws, declared international trade rules and of the order seriously, the National Director of Development and the Planning Agency, the Planning Agency countries.

The trade war between the two largest economies in the world has the potential to cause a recession In the United States, with repercussions around the world. China is struggling to recharge its own growth after job losses and other pandemic shocks.

Economists of the International Monetary Fund and certain investment houses have lowered their growth estimates in China this year, to around 4%. Millions of export -oriented jobs are at stake.

However, Chinese officials say they believe that the economy has the momentum to develop at the target rate of around 5% this year, in accordance with growth in 2024.

Yu Jiadong, Vice-Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, told Beijing journalists that a complete and objective analysis shows that the China employment policy box was sufficient.

The government will intensify business support to help them keep workers and encourage entrepreneurship among the unemployed, Yu said.

China can also manage without imports of energy from the United States, said Zhao, deputy director of the NDRC.

Companies reducing or even stopping energy imports from the United States will have no impact on the energy supply of countries, he said.

China has gradually reduced its imports of American grains and other agricultural products, and Zhao said that the stopping of these purchases would not compromise food supply. Most cereal purchases concerned food for animal animals and the international market has adequate actions to compensate for any reduction in corn, sorghum, soy and oil suppliers, he said.

A Central Bank's Under-Governor, Zou Lan, said that China Populaire Banque would reduce interest rates and relax reserve requirements if necessary to encourage loans.

Gradual policies will be introduced in a timely manner to help stabilize employment, businesses, markets and expectations, said Zou.

China can extend domestic demand through various policies, including discounts to exchange old vehicles, household appliances and factory equipment, said Zhao, providing that the demand for upgrades will exceed 5 yuan billions (34.8 billion dollars) per year.

In the longer term, China also promotes the change of more people to campaign cities, Zhao said.

Each increase of 1 percentage point of the urbanization rate can stimulate the thousands of billions of investment requests, he said. Our country has a very real potential and a space to extend domestic demand.

___

The AP video producer contributed.