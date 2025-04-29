20 mosques, the Madrasas targeted in the UP demolition road near the Nepal border





Bulldozer's action is a direct attack on religious freedom, making Muslims fear of the increase in Islamophobia under the direction of Yogi Adityanaths

New Delhi / Lucknow The government of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, was criticized after the authorities demolished at least 20 mosques and Madrasas within a radius of 15 kilometers from the Indo-Nepale border. The demolitions, carried out in recent days, have angry Muslim groups and have raised serious questions about targeting minorities in the state.

In a statement published on Sunday, the government announced that hundreds of so-called “encroachments” had been authorized in the districts of Bahraich, Sravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur and Lakhimpur Kheri. The action was taken under article 67 of Revenue Code. However, Muslim leaders say that demolitions clearly show an anti-Muslim bias, because mosques and madrasas were the main targets.

Addressing journalists, the local Muslim activist Imran Khan said: it is not a question of cleaning the illegal structures; It is a question of attacking the Muslim identity. If there were real problems, the government should have regularized these institutions, not the bulldozer.

According to information, 17 unrecognized madrasas have been closed in the Sravasti district alone. Among these, 10 were located in Bhanga Tehsil and seven in Jumunha Tehsil. The Sravasti district magistrate posted on social networks that measures are taken against illegally directed and unrecognized Madrasas in the district. He said the Madrasas had not shown valid recognition documents.

However, the inhabitants insist that many of these Madrasas have been serving the community for years. These madrasas teaching poor children for free. They had no money for official documents, but they were doing noble job, said Mohammad Salim, a resident of Bhanga.

In the district of Siddharth Nagar, the authorities have demolished five structures, including a mosque and a Madrasa, built on what they called “government lands” to Nawgarh Tehsil. Illegal constructions have also been identified in six places in Shohratgarh Tehsil of the same district.

Similarly, in Palia Tehsil of the district of Lakhimpur Kheri, a mosque was demolished in the colony of Krishna Nagar. In Bahraichs Nanpara Tehsil, 227 alleged encroachments have been identified, and 89 have already been removed between April 25 and 27, according to government sources.

The officials argued that no religious or educational building has been destroyed in some cases. “Only illegal structures without religious status have been removed,” said a manager, speaking on condition of anonymity. But Muslim groups argue the opposite.

The reality is that mosques and madrasas were selectively targeted, said Maulana Arshad Hussain, a religious scholar. When the Hindu temples illegally occupy land, no bulldozers is sent. Why only Muslim places?

In the district of Maharajganj, encroachments were found in Fendenda, Notnawa and Nikol Tehsils. A case is currently pending in court, while demolition continues in other places. In the Balrampur district, seven cases of encroachment were reported, five in Balrampur Tehsil and two in Tulsipur Tehsil. Officials said two sites had been voluntarily canceled, while others face expulsion.

The Indian Muslim community considers this demolition campaign as another example of the Yogi Adityanaths government targeting Muslims to please its Hindu nationalist supporters. The chief minister, known for his support open to Hindutva ideology, has often been accused of having fueled municipal tensions.

The main journalist Anwar Alam said that the bulldozer has become a symbol of oppression for Muslims during the reign of Yogi. This is part of a wider plan to scare and silence Muslims.

Political analysts note that Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly used Bulldozer's policy to show his power, in particular against minorities. The use of bulldozers to demolish Muslim properties sends a strong and clear message to the majority community, said Professor Sameer Akhtar from the University of Lucknow. It is to show who controls.

Many Muslims feel more and more dangerous in the Uttar Pradesh. We are treated as second -class citizens in our own country, said Shaista Parveen, a balrampur teacher. Our mosques, our madrasas, our houses, nothing is certain.

Several Muslim organizations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, qualified illegal demolitions and have requested an immediate reconstruction of mosques and Madrasas. In a statement, said the government is not allowed to destroy religious places without following legal procedures. It is a violation of the constitution of India.

The Constitution guarantees each citizen the right to practice and manage their religious affairs peacefully. But under Yogi Adityanath, many believe that these rights only exist on paper for Indian Muslims.

Human rights groups have also raised concerns. Such actions violate not only the Constitution but also the international commitments of human rights, said the lawyer for the human rights network Deepa Kaul. The international community must take note of how religious minorities are treated in India, she added.

Despite increasing indignation, the Uttar Pradesh government has shown no sign of perspective. Managers continue to defend demolitions, saying that they are intended for illegal encroachments and are not directed against any community.

However, Muslims say they see a clear scheme. We are pushed to the wall, treated like foreigners in our own homeland, said an emotional Abdul Rahman, an elderly man in Bahraich. It is not only the demolition of buildings, it is the demolition of our confidence in the system.

Anger among Indian Muslims is now spreading to other parts of the country. Demonstrations were reported to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata, where people gathered to condemn what they called “Bulldozer justice” against Muslims.

In a press release, the Islamic organization of students said that targeting places of worship and Muslims' education centers is a deliberate attempt to create fear. The government must be held responsible.

While dust settles on mosques and demolished madrasas, a deep injury remains among the Muslim community. Many fear that it is only the beginning of a wider campaign to erase their religious and cultural identity.

As Maulana Abdul Malik de Sravasti said, our mosques can fall, but our faith will be strong. Injustice cannot break our mind.

The silence of the best national leaders, including the Prime Minister, has also aroused criticism. Many expected the government to intervene and stop demolitions, but no decision of this type has yet been made.

Meanwhile, Muslim families near the Indo-Nepal border live in fear, an influence that will be Madrasa or the Mosque will be targeted afterwards. “We have built our mosques with love, prayer and hard money won. Now they destroy them as if we are nothing,” said Farzana Bibi, her voice breaks.

At a time when peace and unity are more necessary than ever, the last conduct in Bulldozer in the Uttar Pradesh only widen the communities. Indian Muslims now ask the most painful question of all: “Are we still equal citizens of India?”

