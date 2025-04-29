BJP Lambasts Congress on 'Gayab DIG at PM Modi: Sar Tan SE JUDA Imaging | Latest news from India

Connect with us

April 29, 2025 02:41

BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla said the post had proven that the congress had become what he called the “Pakistani Prasth Parth”.

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party was unleashed on Tuesday at the Congress for a social media position targeting Prime Minister Narendra Moda, accusing the opposition party of aligning himself on the story of the Pakistans, after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam in Jammu and the Kashmir which won 26 lives.

The congress shared a message on X targeting PM Modi on Monday. (X)

The BJP took the alarm on the post shared by the Official Manche X of the Congress which seemed to represent a headless figure of the Prime Minister with a Legend Gayab (missing).

It is worrying that, being a national party, the congress turned to the Lashkar-E-Pakistan congress with its double standard. The Congress faces a flak to share a headless image of India PM, at a time when PM Modi gave a strong message to Pakistan to sponsor terrorism. The congress shared such an image because Sar Tan is Juda (head separate from the body) is their ideology, said the spokesman for the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, speaking with journalists in Delhi.

Bhatia said that the government's repeated criticism was celebrated in Pakistan. Instead of playing its role of opposition and position with India, the Congress seizes the acclamation in Pakistan. Their ministers and ex-ministers are looking for conference support, he said.

The Congress, however, questioned the Prime Minister of “Missing at the meeting of all the parties on the attack by Pahalgam.

Congress deputy, Jairam Ramesh, said the Prime Minister returned (interrupting his visit to Saudi Arabia) on April 24 (during the meeting of the meeting), he left for the Bihar to address a rally. He has time to say electoral speeches, but does he not have time or interest in the meeting of all parties?

Earlier, the BJP had criticized the Congress on the statements made by several of their leaders on the attack by Pahalgam. The congress then specified that it is the personal opinions of individuals and not of the position of the party.

Bhatia criticized the Congress by asking if Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharges in the government on Pahalgam attack were authentic or claim. Why doesn't Rahul Gandhi say a word on the message shared on X? Why is Congress standing with Pakistan? He asked.

