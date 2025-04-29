



The Liberal Party of Canada won the federal elections on Monday, marking a net political reversal apparently propelled by the territorial threats and the tariff tactics of President Trump.

The Liberals of Prime Minister Mark Carney had to earn more than 343 seats in the Canadian Parliament than the rival conservatives. It was not immediately clear if the Liberals would claim a pure and simple majority of at least 172 seats, or if they would have been forced to count on the legislators of a party or the smaller parties to have new legislation adopted.

The Canadians decided with Monday's vote to give the Liberal Party a fourth mandate in power, now with Carney at the helm, rather than transferring control to the conservatives and their populist leader Pierre Hairyvre, who, a few months earlier, had been planned to win the election.

Liberal chief Mark Carney arrives in Ottawa, Canada on Monday, April 28, 2025. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP

The popularity of the Liberal Party has decreased for years, which finally led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March, and the conservatives seemed ready to take control of the federal government – until Mr. Trump intervenes.

The American president's repeated threats to annex Canada and its radical rates, which have undergone the economy of Canada, dominated the campaign and influenced the choices of voters. Domestic problems, including affordability, immigration, jobs and crime, have remained important factors.

“As I have been stopping for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. Never,” said Carney in a victory speech on Monday evening. “These are not inactive threats. President Trump tries to break us so that America can own us. This will never happen.”

The appellant is a “articus moment” in history, Carney said that “the old relationship with the United States – a relationship based on progressive integration – is over. Betrayal, but we must never forget the lessons.

Mark Carney, Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is seen at an electoral evening event in TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, early April 29, 2025. David Kawai / Bloomberg / Getty

According to the Canada elections, a record number of Canadians – about 7.3 million – voted in advance, an increase of 25% compared to the 2021 elections.

A diversified group of voters gathered on Monday in a school gym on Monday in Milton City, Ontario, to vote. Although they were divided on who would be the best to deal with Mr. Trump, they all agreed that Canada's sovereignty, prices and the affordability of everyday goods were the main problems in mind when they voted.

“Trump's decisions not only affect Canada, but the rest of the world, a couple said for the Liberals to CBS News outside a polling station. “The prices affected the market; he affected the prices of all goods, food, anything.”

The conservative chief Pierre Hairyvre speaks during a rally in Oakville, Ontario, Sunday April 27, 2025. Laura Proctor / The Canadian Press via AD

The opponents threw the conservative chief hairy as having similarities with Mr. Trump, which may have ended up costing him on election day.

“A few things which, unfortunately, Pierre came out with which we do not agree,” the couple told Milton City, who wanted to remain anonymous, at CBS News. “It may seem silly, but the fact that he wants to bring back plastic bags and straws – I didn't like this idea.”

An voter named Peter said he considered the question of Canadian sovereignty during his vote. Although he did not specify the party which, according to him, could better respond to concerns about the threats of Trump to make Canada a “51st state”, he underlined the need for Canadian unit.

John Ivsky, an independent businessman from Milton, said he considered the crucial election, emphasizing the issue of prices. He said Canada is expected to seek more and various global partners.

Vacuum with Elections Canada directs residents to a survey place during a federal election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. David Kawai / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Canada must build its own economy and wider partnerships,” IVSKY told CBS News. “America should not be the only economic, military or political partner. We need partners from around the world, so we do not suffer from a single political change in a country.”

“I respect and vote for each party which can support family values, conservative values, freedom of expression and I vote for the one who can reflect my beliefs, whether liberal or conservative,” said IVSKY. “At this stage, the Conservatives are those who can do it.”

Trump again injected himself into the electoral campaign on Monday. In an article on Truth Social, he repeated his idea of ​​making Canada in the 51st American state and called on Canadian voters to vote for the person who could make this possible – without naming one or the other of the political parties.

“Good luck to the big inhabitants of Canada. Elect man who has the strength and wisdom to reduce your taxes in two, to increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the world, to have your car, your steel, your aluminum, wood, energy, and all other companies, quadruple size, with zero prices or taxes, told the truth about the truth.

In response to his remarks, Hairyvre said that Canada would never become the 51st state, and he urged the American president to stay outside the Canadian elections.

“President Trump, stay outside our elections. The only people who will decide on the future of Canada are Canadians in the polls,” said Hairy in a social media position. “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will never be the 51st state. Today, Canadians can vote for change so that we can strengthen our country, keep our own two feet and resist America from a position of force.”

In his campaign, Carney pleaded for voters to deliver a strong mandate to deal with Trump.

“President Trump has obsessive ideas, and that's one,” said Carney about annexes. “It is not a joke. It is his very strong desire to make it happen. This is one of the reasons why this crisis is so serious.”

More CBS News

Ahmad Mukhtar

Ahmad Mukhtar is producer of CBS News based in Toronto, Canada. He covers politics, conflicts and terrorism, emphasizing the news of Canada and his nation of origin of Afghanistan, which he left following the return of the Taliban in power in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/canada-election-trump-tariff-annexation-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos