Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the head of the Palestinian authority when the British government announced a 101 million financing package for the occupied territories in a demonstration of the firm UKS support.

The Prime Minister said that discussions focused on how to return to a ceasefire as quickly as possible and “to obtain humanitarian aid at speed and volume” while he met his counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa.

A set of support for the enclaves, including 101 million pounds sterling in humanitarian aid, Palestinian economic development and the strengthening of governance and reform, was announced on Monday by the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy and Mr. Mustafa, also signed a memorandum of understanding describing their commitment to advance the Palestinian State in a solution to two states as part of the first official visit since 2021.

Sir Keir shaken the Palestinian leader's hand outside the number 10 before holding talks inside, during which he reiterated that a two -state solution was the “only really effective means that we will have peace”.

“Prime Minister, thank you very much for accepting my invitation to this meeting at Downing Street,” he told Mr. Mustafa.

“It is a real pleasure to have you here for very important discussions with the extremely difficult position not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank.

“In depth, deeply worrying, I think, all over the world, and among the things we need to discuss, this is how we make sure that we can resume a cease-fire as quickly as possible, obtain humanitarian aid at speed and volume-desperately necessary.”

Mr. Mustafa said, “We hope we work with partners like you, we can overcome this.

“These are very difficult, but I think that (is) a reminder that we have to face the root problem of all this, which is the absence of the implementation of the two -state solution.”

Sir Keir expressed his “sincere condolences” for the “appalling losses” in Gaza and reiterated that the United Kingdom “does not support the resumption of hostilities” at the meeting, said number 10.

According to a reading of Downing Street talks, the Prime Minister said that Great Britain would continue to put pressure on a return to the ceasefire and the “critical” flow of humanitarian aid on the territory.

“He also said that we must not lose sight of the situation in the West Bank, where the illegal and violence regulations are very worrying,” said a spokesman for the number 10.

“The leaders have agreed that a strategic political framework will be necessary in the context of the implementation of a solution to two states, and that Hamas must have no role in the governance of Gaza.

“They both agreed that the United Kingdom would continue to work closely with the Palestinian authority and regional partners to find a constructive path and offer sustainable peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians.”

Israel has blocked the entrance to food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies in Gaza since March 2.

He resumed his bombing on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and seized large parts of the territory in order to put pressure on Hamas to release more hostages.

The World Food Program said last week that its food stocks in the Gaza Strip had exhausted under the blockade, ending a main source of subsistence for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Downing Street said that the two men discussed the “firm support” of the United Kingdom of the Palestinian Authority and their reform plans as well as the Palestinian people “at a critical moment”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the visit had marked an “important stage” in strengthening the United Kingdom's relations with the Palestinian Authority.

Mr. Lammy said: “The United Kingdom is clear that there can be no role in Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We will not abandon the solution to two states, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side by side in peace, dignity and security.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the United Kingdom to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to this process, at a time that has the greatest impact.”

The last visit to the United Kingdom of a Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority was when Mohammad Shtayyyeh went to Glasgow in 2021 for the COP26 Climate Conference.