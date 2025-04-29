



Ali Zafar says that such a gesture of political unity will strengthen the case of Pakistans worldwide, Pahalgam calls attack the operations of false scrans.

Islamabad: The main opposition, PTI, demanded the release of its imprisoned leader Imran Khan so that he can participate in the national deliberations on the climbing of tensions with India following the attack by Pahalgam.

The party also called for an immediate multipartite conference (MPC), with Mr. Khan present.

The requests were made Monday in the Senate, while legislators on both sides of the aisle criticized India for having suspended the Water Treaty in Indus (IWT) and fueled the war hysteria after the attack on April 22.

Senator Ali Zafar, PTIS parliamentary chief in the Senate, said political differences should be reserved for a question of national importance.

He noted that a multipartite conference was the only correct thing to do in current circumstances.

If Mr. Khan is authorized to attend such a meeting, Mr. Zafar said he would send a signal around the world that Pakistan is united and make the country's stronger case.

He also criticized the Indian government Narendra Modis and its Nazi mentality for having falsely accused Pakistan which is itself a victim of terrorism.

I mean to the world that it is a blatant and baseless lie motivated by malice.

He added that New Delhi used to level such allegations and also qualified the Indian government an expert in carrying out false flag operations.

Senator of the PTI Shibli Faraz said that Mr. Khan should be allowed to appear on television to call people for a public gathering in Minar-I-Pakistan and a walk to the Wagah border with India.

Mr. Faraz, the head of the opposition in the Senate, expressed his confidence that more than ten million people will meet on the appeal of Mr. Khans.

Only a true representative of the people can give a strong message to India, he said, warning that the enemy is taking advantage of political instability.

He demanded the release of all political prisoners and abolished the practice of depositing false cases against political opponents.

False flag operation

PML-N Irfanul Haq Siddiqui senator said Pahalgam’s incident was an operation of false flag led by the Indian authorities to defame Pakistan.

He said India has regularly accused Pakistan without any investigation or proof. India accused Pakistan in a few minutes after the Pahalgam incident, but the international community refused to accept their false story.

SIDDIQUI Senator has also raised critical questions about the security situation in the cashmere held in India.

He asked for how a great terrorist attack took place despite the presence of army control points at each corner and the deployment of an Indian soldier for seven cashmere.

Mr. Siddiqui warned India against the achievement of any attack in Pakistan, saying that people were fully prepared and united to defend the fatherland despite internal political differences.

The PML-N senator also referred to an increasing internal dissent within India, noting that the voices of the interior of the country now questioned the Modis PM Manage the situation.

The BAP parliamentary chief in the Senate said that Pahalgam's attack, which had taken place in an area with a high military presence, clearly explained that it was a false flag operation.

He said India was involved in target killings in different countries and was responsible for various terrorist attacks in Pakistan and that there was irrefutable evidence of Indian funding to ban the BLA and TTP groups.

IWT suspension

Speaking of India's decision to suspend the IWT, Siddiqui said that New Delhi could not unilaterally terminate the agreement.

The Industrial Water Treaty involves World Bank as an arbitrator with several other international institutions. India cannot simply move away from its obligations, he said.

Senator Zafar of PTI also agreed with Mr. Siddiqui saying that India has no right to suspend, amend or unilaterally cancel the treaty.

Mr. Zafar, who is also a constitutional expert, said that such action by the Modi government would be illegal and against the principles of international law.

He said that India's announcement to suspend the treaty had no legal effect and that Pakistan had rejected it.

Calling water a fundamental human right, he warned India that any disruption of Pakistan water flows would be an act of war.

We will fight for each drop of water to the last drop of our blood.

Posted in Dawn, April 29, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1907225/amid-india-tensions-pti-wants-imrans-voice-heard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

