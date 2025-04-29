Hasan Nasbi has resigned, it's his trip to the Jokowi team in Prabowo





Jakarta, kompas.com – Head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi Remove from your position in the red and white office. Hasan said that he has submitted his resignation since April 21, 2025. The letter was sent to the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered by the Minister of the Secretary of State (Menseneg) Prasetyo Hadi and the secretary of the cabinet, Teddy Indra Wijaya. “That day, on April 21, 2025, it seems that at that time, it had arrived. My resignation letter signed and I sent it to the president through two of my good friends, Minister of State and Secretary of the Cabinet,” said Hasan. Read also: Hasan Nasbi sends a resignation letter to Prabowo since April 21 Hasan Nasbi profile Reporting various sources, Hasan Nasbi is an observer and a Bukitting political consultant, West Sumatra. The man born October 11, 1979 studied in SMA 2 Bukittinggi and continued his studies at the University of Indonesia (IU). He also became a journalist in 2005-2006. In 2006-2008, Hasan Nasbi worked as a researcher at the Center for Political Study of the University of Indonesia. Until finally, he founded the Cyrus Network Survey Institute. Read also: Prasetyo Hadi becomes a presidential cabbage, Prabowo is considered disappointed by Hasan Nasbi In his trip as a political consultant, the name of Hasan Nasbi has skyrocketed when he became a political consultant Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok during the regional regional election of Dki Jakarta (Pilkada) in 2012. Hasan Nasbi helped deliver Jokowi-Ahok to become a governor and deputy governor of Jakarta. In 2017, the name of Hasan Nasbi was also a conversation because he was the initiator of the creation of Ahok friends, the voluntary organization Ahok in the 2017 Jakarta regional elections which progressed independently. Hasan Nasbi also expressed his support for Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 presidential election. Read too: what's going on with Hasan Nasbi? Until finally during the 2024 presidential election, Hasan Nasbi expressed his support for Rakabum Raka in Prabowo-Gibran and is part of the Prabowo-Gibran synchronization working group in the field of communication. Then Sunday (20/10/2024), Prabowo, who was elected president of the period 2024-2029, appointed the head of the presidential communication office (PCO).

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/29/13412061/hasan-nasbi-mundur-ini-perjalanannya-dari-tim-jokowi-ke-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos