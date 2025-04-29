The president should facilitate the impact on samples from American car manufacturers





President Donald Trump is expected to take action to mitigate the impact of his prices on American car manufacturers, said a senior White House official.

“This agreement is a major victory for the president's trade policy by rewarding companies that manufacture at the national level,” said trade secretary Howard Litnick in a statement provided to the Reuters news agency.

The President will announce measures to reduce certain import rights on foreigners parts that are used in vehicles manufactured in the United States.

In addition, although cars made outside the country are always subject to automotive prices, they will not be struck by other samples such as those in steel and aluminum products, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

Trump is expected to organize a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days in power.

The state is home to the so -called three automobile manufacturers of Detroit – Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis – and a network of more than 1,000 major suppliers to industry.

Trump put prices at the center of his economic plans, describing him as “the most beautiful word in the dictionary”.

But they triggered unrest on the global financial markets, caused major uncertainties to businesses and increased fears of a clear economic slowdown.

The decision to facilitate the impact on the automotive industry was considered the last attempt of its administration to show flexibility on politics.

GM director general, Mary Barra, praised development.

“We are grateful to President Trump for his support for the American automotive industry and the millions of Americans who depend on us,” she said to the BBC in a statement sent by e-mail.

“We appreciate productive conversations with the president and his administration and we are impatient to continue working together.”

Ford and Stelllantis did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Last week, a coalition of American automotive industry groups called on the president not to impose a 25% rate on imported automotive parts.

A letter to its administration of groups representing companies such as GM, Toyota and Volkswagen declared that the withdrawals “will lead to higher automotive prices for consumers, a reduction in sales from dealers and will make the maintenance and repair of vehicles that are both more expensive”.

Trump had previously said that prices would come into effect on May 3.

