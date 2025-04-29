Pahalgam Terror Attack: Lops Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge write to the PM Modi in search of the special parliament session | India News

Shortly after the RJD and the IPC asked for a special Parliament session following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam in Kashmir, head of the opposition (LOP) to Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Lop Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Naretra Modi Modern with the same request.

In his letter, Gandhi said that the opposition considers that a special session of the two chambers of Parliament should be summoned, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and their determination.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam indignant all the Indians. At this critical moment, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism, we ask that such a special session be summoned as soon as possible, he wrote.

The story continues below this announcement

Kharge, in his letter, said that the session will be a powerful demonstration of our collective determination and our desire to face the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam against innocent citizens on April 22, 2025.

At the moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, the opposition considers that it is important to convene a special session of the two rooms of the Parliament as soon as possible, we hope that the session will be summoned accordingly, said Kharge.

Twenty-six people were killed and several others injured in the attack on tourists from Baisaran Meadow. Complementary forces have since carried out operations in the forests around Pahalgam to catch the terrorists.

The opposition parties Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (ICC) had asked the government on Monday to call a special parliament session to discuss the attack and its broader implications. RJD member Rajya Sabha, Manoj Kumar Jha, called Prime Minister Modi to trust elected representatives for transparent dialogue in order to send a powerful message of resilience.

The story continues below this announcement

In addition to the attack, the session should discuss its broader implications for security, well-being and aspirations of the Indian people, wrote Jha. CPI member Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has written to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The letters come a few days after the Prime Minister amended on Thursday reprisals for the attack, saying: India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors and pursue them to the ends of the earth.

During the Multipartite meeting chaired by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh Thursday, several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, the Congress of Trinamool Sudip Bandyopadhy, and the Aam Aadmi Sanjay Singh parties, interviewed the government, saying that the attack had reported security and intelligence sessions.

Sources have indicated that the center, at the meeting, had admitted the gaps. If nothing had turned badly, why would we sit here? There have been tricks somewhere that we have to discover and we want to repair them for the future, said a high -level leader of the government at the meeting.