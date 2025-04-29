Revealed! Ganjar once gave a Card of former UGM to Jokowi, now reluctant to respond to the accusation of false diploma





Gelora.co – The president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the Democratic Party of the Struggle for the Government and Regional Autonomy Ganjar Pranowo said that he was not interested in commenting on the question of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo or Jokowi who was accused of a number of parties. “I am more interested in discussing the victims of the dismissals (cessation of employment) today, which cannot work, how the current conditions of the world changes that we must meet. It is much more interesting,” said Ganjar when he is met in Jakarta on Saturday (04/26/2025). Consequently, Ganjar hopes that in the future, all parties can discuss more strategic questions for the interests of the people. In addition, the two parties involved in the question are ready to prove the truth before the courts. “The process has also taken place now, if I am not mistaken, someone continues and so on, then some fell into court,” he said. Even if Ganjar gave a member card of the family of former Gadjah Mada University (Kagama). The submission of the Kagama card was given directly by the president of Kagama, Ganjar Pranowo, after the limits of the cabinet at the president's office on Tuesday (9/9/2017). According to Ganjar, the submission of the Kagama card was given to President Joko Widodo because of his capacity as former Faculty of Forestry UGM with the entry in 1980 and graduated in 1985. “I give the president that Kagama Card has many advantages and also many discounts,” said Ganjar. The Kagama card was welcomed by President Joko Widodo. Previously, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo planned to bring the question of a conference diploma in question a certain number of parties to the field of law. “I consider it because it has become slander everywhere,” Jokowi told Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (4/16). Jokowi said the controversy was also a defamation, so he planned to account for the law to the law. The declaration was made following the emergence of the wishes of a certain number of parties, including the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) who asked Jokowi to show his original diploma published by the Gadjah Mada University (UGM). The UGM said that it had established communication with the police concerning the question of the Jokowi diploma, accused of false by a number of parties. UGM secretary, Andi Sandi Antonius, when he was met on the UGM campus, Sleman, a special region of Yogyakarta on Wednesday 23/4), said communication since last week even if she has not yet specified the form of communication and exam by the authorities. “There have been contacts with friends from the national police, there are already. Still linked to the case (the diploma case). The details will later be friends who will transmit,” he said. ANDI stressed that the UGM is ready to support the legal process and will provide the necessary data if the law enforcement officials are requested by law enforcement officials, including by the court.

