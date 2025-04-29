Boris Johnson Comeback could be on the cards to save the conservatives of themselves | Politics | News





Reform UK may face its greatest opportunity but also its greatest risks when success is looming in the May 1st elections. The Nigel Farage party seems ready to win the Runcorn by -election alongside a multitude of council seats and some mayors. But if the reform can transform the notes of opinion survey into tangible success, control will surely increase the party policies and staff. Voters and experts will want to know more about the best team beyond Farage – with eyes for more fight against Rupert Lowe -Style – as well as concrete ideas on everything, from education to defense. Then, the risks could of course increase beyond the control of the party. Currently, the reform benefits from the management of Kemi Badenoch on the conservatives increasingly stranded. Although I doubt that Tory Top Brass would risk the optics of the ousting of Badenoch so shortly after his election as party leader, what if it was? Robert Jenrick as party leader can or not transform conservative fortune, but would he really do worse?

What about Boris Johnson's return? Partygate and record the migration apart, practically not Tory, but Johnson has charisma and profile to match Farage, the first voting winner experienced both as mayor of London and Tory chief. Rumors grow upon a return. Meanwhile, we already hear labor plans to reduce climatic policies and strengthen the border. More of this kind of thing could influence part of the red wall, at least enough to shoot the work at a few reform points. Internationally, we cannot exclude another cocoded style shock. Perhaps a major war. Such an event could push interior policies in the background and encourage a rally-the-drolery effect.

This kind of thing always gives an advantage of holders, while foreign and defense policies of the reform are definitely thin on the ground. Reform UK is undoubtedly increasing, but the more its electoral successes are important, the more meticulous examination, the more labor and the conservatives could be catalyzed to start the back. Aside from the world crises, 2029 the date on which the next elections are planned for the supermajority of plowing being far. Many could occur by then. May 1 could therefore confirm the capacity of the reform to redo British policy as a three -horsepower race. But this could also open up the biggest risks to date for the Fête des Insurgés.

