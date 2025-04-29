Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi to chair the second meeting on the incident, OPS Counter -terrorist underway at J&K – Top points to Know





Tensions between India and Pakistan worsened after the country's country attack on the Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam on April 22, which cost the life at 26. While New Delhi continues to tighten the node flowing around Islamabad, the Pakistani army continually violated the ceasefire along the control line (LOC) for 5 consecutive days. India has taken severe diplomatic measures against Pakistan, in particular the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty (IWT) and the cancellation of Saarc Visa Privileges for Pakistanis after Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) the resistance front (TRF) proxy. Pahalgam terrorist attack: here are the best developments to find out Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to the president for another important meeting on Pahalgam's attack. This meeting should take place at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Operations to combat intense terrorism are currently underway in various places in Jammu-et-Cachemire, said the news agency Ani, citing sources. The Indian government is actively planning to close its airspace for Pakistani airlines. For this reason, Pakistani airlines will have to take longer routes via China and Sri Lanka. The government of India has banned the Twitter account of the Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif for propagating disinformation and false news on J&K and to support and sponsor terrorism in India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the attack was meticulously coordinated, with 2 terrorists entering the main door while the third entered the exit door. Paid and encrypted mobile applications were used for terrorist communication during attacks with managers on the other side of the border in Pakistan. Only three terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The videos and images of these 3 attackers are currently available with managers, according to agencies. The Pakistani Intelligence Agency ISI used cashmiri terrorists based in Pakistan to coordinate and guide terrorist operations on the ground in India. Known activist Adil Thoker was recently spotted in southern cashmere after his return from Pakistan, which suggests local support, in accordance with Intel sources. After new threats of terrorist attacks after the Pahalgam massacre, the J&K government closed on Tuesday 48 of the 87 tourist destinations through the Cashmire valley, including Wullar / Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Verinag Garden and Sinthan Top. Popular hotels and complexes, including Padshapal Resorts, Cherry Tree Resort, Eco Village Resort and Forest Hill Cottage, were also invited to suspend operations.

