Andrew Gilligan: Can the Conservatives rebuild by mayors?

Andrew Gilligan is a writer and former advisor to the No10 of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

At the end of this week, there are at least five new mayors directly elected, one or two of whom could even be conservatives. (There are six mayor elections, two of which are newly created and three where the holder does not stand.) So it looks like a good time to ask: can the conservative party use English mayors to rebuild?

For many on the left, from Gordon Brown on Down, the devolution has long been a magical response to the problems of governance of Great Britain. But so far, except London, we cannot say that he has worked. In 1999, Scotland often had better public services than England and the same taxes. Now he has worse public services and higher taxes. A special case, with nationalists? However, Wales also fell late in England in 1999.

We cannot make such a clear judgment on English regional devolution, because it is not going so long. But the signs are not good. The most established mayor of Metro, the great Manchesters Andy Burnham, has in eight years in eight years. (Bus repection was an excellent PR but is not, on its own, realization: most of the London stages have managed to succeed in its bus service, especially hundreds of kilometers of new bus routes, were not finished.)

By developing (some) power but little or no budgetary responsibility, we have transformed the English mayors into activists, not the leaders – demanding that the central government do things and paid things, and tell their voters that everything would be good without the failures of Whitehall.

Despite large mandates, the mayors have mainly (once again, with the exception of London) who did not want to make decisions still slightly difficult. Why should they? The campaign is easier and more profitable electoral than management. Burnham won landslides even in the best years of the Conservatives. Some mayors have actually been devoted to the campaign, focusing on questions entirely outside their powers: Kim McGuinness, the mayor of northeast labor, says that her priority is to fight the poverty of children.

Most mayors are largely inscribed, with bombed local papers, often now a little more than the distributors of press releases, and nationals, dealing with Burnham with a reverence that he has never obtained as Secretary of Health. Last year, the political editor of Liverpool Echo, Liam Thorp, made a ghost book, described as a half-memory, half-manifesto, for the mayor of the metro that he is supposed to cover!

All of this makes bad governance but also a potential opening for an opposition party such as Tories. More campaign than doing, little responsibility or responsibility, little unpleasant invoices to send and a largely non -critical coverage of everything you say? It doesn't look like a bad deal.

And imagine if you were good if you really wanted to do something real with work? You can use it to shape an alternative vision at work, show that the conservatives may be competent and deliver, that we can change some of the things which, according to the voters, are not working (many mayors are also police and crime commissioners, for example.) Some mayors have, in certain parts of their delivery, more latitude than a minister of the government.

During the 2019 elections, two practitioners of conservative mayor of this approach, Andy Street and Ben Houchen, had important coat tails. The conservatives have elected more deputies in their patches than in areas with a mayor of Métro du Travail. The effect continued for several local electoral cycles beyond, electing more advisers than in other areas, even if everything went wrong for the party nationwide. During his own elections in May 2024, Houchen, of course, jostled the general disaster and the street (helped by an independent Gaza) took place in the 1500 votes that did the same.

Given the advantage of the scope and domination of mayors, it may seem far -fetched to see this as a route to the conservative renewal. In three or four of the ten larger ones, it is eccentric. But the collapse of the work can make it possible in other mayors, including the West Midlands, East Midlands, London and West Yorkshire, and more than possible in some of the smallest places.

Possible, that is to say with the right candidate. The other about elections to the mayor is that they are personality competitions. If Londons was a purely gone competition, the work would have won him seven times, not four. The conservative party should make the strongest possible efforts to get the best possible people for future mayor elections. The opportunity is greater because most of the work mayors are fairly disappointing personalities.

Alas, in this cycle, as in all the others before him, and like work, we have generally gone for the deputies of great-ban or the heads of consultancy. In London, we have reached the difficult task of finding a less impressive candidate in a city of 8 million people than Sadiq Khan. However, in 2024, even a poor candidate for the town hall of London exceeded the party nationwide: perhaps the competitions focused on the personality can overcome part of the fragmentation which is currently occurring in a policy purely based on parties.

To anyone reading this: these are the best jobs in British politics.

And in the leadership of the Conservative Party: there is really a gap on the market here.