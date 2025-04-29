The Chinese restaurant fire kills 22 while Xi Jinping deplores a deep lesson that gives thought





A restaurant fire in the northeast China killed 22 people and made three injured in what the president Xi Jinping Described as a deep lesson that gives thought “for the country. The fire broke out around 12:25 p.m. local time in the city of Liaoyang, in the province of Liaoning, about 580 km northeast of the Beijing capital. At 2 p.m., the incident resulted in 22 deaths and three injuries ” Video surveillance reported without indicating the reason for the fire. Xi said the fire had caused “important victims”. The chief called for “all the efforts to treat the wounded, properly manage the consequences of the deceased and provide support for their families, quickly determine the cause of the fire and continue responsibility in accordance with the law”. Images of the Chinese media have shown a hell of the soil and the first floors of the restaurant in a densely populated area filled with buildings. Other visuals have shown that paramedical paramedics passed a victim in an ambulance. Hao Peng, secretary of the Communist Party in Liaoning, said that 22 firefighters and 85 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire. Hao said that the rescue work had been completed and that people have evacuated. Firefighters turn off a fire caused by an explosion of suspected gas in the Chinese province of northern Hebei on March 13, 2024 (AFP via Getty) Prime Minister Li Qiang called for a quick research and rescue operation and good management of the consequences. He also asked for a quick investigation into the cause of the fire and the responsibility of the officials. The Liaoyang incident was the last of a series of fires in a country plagued by lax construction codes and an often slippery approach to safety at work. April 8, at least 20 people were killed and 19 injured in a fire that swallowed up a nursing home in the North Hebei province. In January, a fire in a food market in the city of Zhangjiakou, also in Hebei, had killed eight people and injured 15. In July of last year, at least 16 people died in a fire in a shopping center in southwest China. The explosions triggered by gas leaks would have been the cause of two main fire incidents in the country last year. An explosion, in a Hebei restaurant, killed two people while the other, in a high -level building Shenzhen Province, has made at least one deceased person.

