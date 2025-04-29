The Minister of Ex-Pak Rehares Gayab Social Media Post of Gayab against Prime Minister Modi, BJP strikes | Latest news from India





A massive row broke out after a former Pakistani minister returned the post of social media from the Congress (who disappeared) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The congress made a jibe of “Gayab” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Cong / x) A position shared by the congress with a legend, “Zimmedari Ke Samay Gayab (during the responsibility period) was bound by the former Minister of Pakistan and the Radio Fawad Chaudhry. The head of the IT cell cell by Bharatiya Janata, Amit Malviya, struck the big old party, calling him a “headless hydra, acting without direction”. “The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of” Sar Tan Tan is Juda “imagery. It is not simply a political declaration; it is a dog surgling aimed at its Muslim voting bank and a veiled incentive against the Prime Minister. This is not the first time that Congress has used such tactics,” wrote Maliya on X. Rahul Gandhi, on several occasions, has both provoked violence and justified violence against the Prime Minister. However, Congress will never succeed, because the Prime Minister enjoys love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially, if someone's neck has been reduced, it is the congress – now reduced to a headless hydra, acting without direction, added the bjp chief. Read also: you a spokesperson for the BJP ?: Leader of the Congress Shashi Tharoor on Pahalgam's remarks It is now clear that the Congress Party has become “PPP-Pakistan Prasth” left. Not only do the two have the same scenario, but their work and their culture also became the same … The Congress gave Pakistan a 26/11 blow to Pulwama, and now they also give Pahalgam, said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla. Read also: do the terrorists have time?: Note from the leader of the congress on Pahalgam Attack Sparks Row, BJP is retreating “Just as Pakistan has moved away from its government, its terrorists and its people, the Congress now promotes the same mentality. A similar state of mind towards the Prime Minister. Read also: “Not our opinions”: the congress on the attack remarks of Pahalgam by its leaders Cong is looking for a special parliament session to discuss Pahalgam's attack The chief of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and the head of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convene a special parliament session to discuss the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and to demonstrate a collective resolution. Several opposition deputies have made a request similar to the government following the vile attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed last week, arousing the anger and indignation of the public. Kharge said: “At the moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, the opposition considers that it is important to convene a special session of the two chambers of Parliament as soon as possible. “It will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolution and our will to deal with the brutal terrorist attack on Pahalgam against innocent citizens on April 22. We hope that the session will be convened,” added the head of the opposition to Rajya Sabha. At this critical moment, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The opposition believes that a special session of the two chambers of Parliament should be summoned, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and their determination, said Gandhi. (With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/expak-minister-reshares-congs-gayab-social-media-post-against-pm-modi-bjp-hits-back-101745919805992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos