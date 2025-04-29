History of the Lulu hypermarket, once inaugurated Jokowi is now closed permanently





Biennis.comJakarta – Modern Retail Lulu hypermarket The permanent points of sale should be closed in Indonesia on April 30. Towards a permanent fence, a certain number of points of sale retail Lulu Hypermarket held a massive reduction. Citing the Social Media Page of Qbig BSD City, Lulu Hypermarket Qbig BSD will officially close the store on April 30, 2025. “Buy fast crazy prices, up to 90% reduction, Lulu Hypermarket Qbig BSD. We closed the store on April 30, 2025,” wrote the download, quoted Monday (04/28/2025). On the other hand, Lulu Hypermarket's social media accounts have also downloaded up to 90% of the warehouse washing reduction announcement in several categories such as clothing, shoes, women's bags, accessories, toys, electronics and domestic equipment. The discount is available until the offer is exhausted. The news of the closure of Lulu Hypermarket has become an alarm for modern retail trade which has been one of the most vulnerable sectors since Pandemi Covid-19. Some modern retail brands have recorded various efficiency stages. Even after the end of Pandemi, the retail trade was again tested with a reduction in the purchasing power of people due to several government policies to the employment massage massage (PHK). History of the Lulu hypermarket The launch of the official retail sale of Lulu, has recorded a retail company for the United Arab Emirates (water) has a total of 250 points of sale in various countries such as Indonesia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Italy, Australia. In Indonesia, Lulu Hypermarket has been working officially since 2016. The first branch of this retail is present in the Cakung region, East Jakarta. However, who would have thought after almost 10 years of operation, Lulu would permanently close the points of sale in Indonesia. The first operational operation of Lulu Hypermarkets in Cakung, East Jakarta was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) On May 31, 2016. A certain number of civil servants and entrepreneurs also attended the inauguration ceremony, namely the Minister of the Trade (Mendag) Thomas Lembong, BKPM chief Franky Sibarani, and CEO of the Lulu Salfee Rupawala group. In his remarks at that time, Jokowi hoped that with the opening of a branch of retail businesses which already had hundreds of points of sale in almost all the Arabs, Egyptians and Indonesians, Indonesian products such as Bananas of Soursop, Durian or Dragon, could spread to other countries. Meanwhile, the Lulu hypermarket chief Yusuf Ali had revealed that his party planned to pay the initial investment reaching 300 million US dollars in the first phase to open 10 hypermats until the end of 2017. In addition, the Lulu group will also open a logistics and warehouse center in Jakarta. Profile of the owner of the lulu hypermarket The owner of the Lulu Group Retail Network is a conglomerate of India, Yusuff Ali. Friday (4/04/2025), Yusuff Ali was recorded to have assets worth $ 5.4 billion or approximately 89.45 Billions of RP (JISDOR exchange rate of 16,566 RP per US dollar). With his wealth, Yusuff Ali ranks 39th richer in India, as well as 639 in the world of 2025.

