Chinas XI pushes AI and the global opportunity of the South in the middle of the American trade war





[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping used a visit to Shanghai on Tuesday (April 29) to put pressure for breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and highlight the role of China in the world. Although Xi did not refer the trade war launched by American president Donald Trump during his visit, the implicit message was clear: China can develop its own leading technology and has alternative markets. It is a show of strength, said Alfred Wu, an expert in China at the National University of Singapore. XIS Shanghai Trip, its first international financial center in Chinas, since November 2023, arrives at a time when the tariff fight with the United States has lifted the challenges of global economic growth, and, as Beijing continues the development of AI following the worldwide success of the Chinese AI startup Deepseek. On Tuesday, he urged Shanghai to accelerate efforts to transform himself into a technological and innovation center with global influence and to strive to be at the forefront of development and governance of artificial intelligence (AI), reported the Xinhua State Agency. XI also urged the city to explore its exploration of AI models and said that more favorable policies for technology should be deployed, as it has visited an incubation laboratory for AI startups and has tried a set of smart glasses. Bt in your reception box Start and finish every day with the latest news and analyzes delivered directly in your reception box. In addition, the Chinese president visited the new development bank (NDB), based in Shanghai, a multilateral lender of the members of the BRICS, and met its president, the former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, said Xinhua. China is ready to strengthen project cooperation with the bank and to share a development experience with other member countries, Xi said during its visit, adding that the collective rise in the world South had become an important force in the safeguard of world peace, according to the report. The visit to the NDB stresses how Xi wants to continue to position China as a leader in the world South, said Wu. China wants to offer an alternative to the world against the dominant world order. The concept of the world's southern South has emerged to designate developing countries, emerging or low-income, mainly in the southern hemisphere, and replace the term third of the world generally used during the 1945-1990 Cold War. In November, XI announced a series of measures designed to support the world South during a group of group leaders of 20 major economies in Rio de Janeiro. Reuters

