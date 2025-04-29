Post.com – MMPJ Malang Raya demands the Roy Suryo police process and captures disturbing government's performance





Post Malang – About 200 masses of lovers of Malang Raya Jokowi Militant Lovers (MMPJ), held a peaceful action in front of the DPRD building of Malang City, Jalan Tugu, Tuesday (29/4) afternoon. The field coordinator (Korlap) Damanhury Jab explained that MMPJ Malang Raya was descending the road as a form of support for national stability and to maintain the rule of law, in the midst of the rapid questions and the propagation of Hoaks who were considered to defame the good reputation of the former president of the 7th Indonesian, Joko Widodo. The action period brought a banner that reads MMPJ Malang Raya supports national stability as well as the desired ririrs of the Republic of Indonesia and others, while making LongMarch from the front of Kota Baru station, from the city of Malang to the Tugu roundabout. His peaceful speech invites people who cross JL Kertanegara and JL Tugu, in order to ward off the hoaks and slander who are considered to be damaged the order of democracy and stability of the state. In his speech, said Damanhury, the action was a form of MMPJ's critical attitude towards the creeping propagation of uninspired questions, in particular linked to the validity of the diploma of President Joko Widodo which was noted by certain elements. We went down to the street because we could not remain silent when we saw how slander and hoaks were distributed for a moment of political interest. Roy Suryo and his colleagues made noise, and we demanded apologies and legal proceedings for them, said Damanhury firmly. He added that fake accusations at Jokowi attack not only personally, but also endanger the legitimacy of the 2024 elections and the stability of a new government under President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabum Rakuming. In a declaration of official attitude before your media, MMPJ Malang Raya presented three key requests. We ask the Indonesian national police to immediately treat the law of Roy Suryo and a rotten politician who has spread the hoaks and slander linked to the diploma of President Jokowi. This action is considered to have defamed and disrupted the legal performance of the legitimate government. Said Damanhury. Damanhuri also asked political figures and retired generals to be wiser and respect the democratic process and not to underestimate the results of the elections which had been determined constitutionally. In addition, he invited all the elements of the nation to unite to maintain peace after the elections, reject provocation and prioritize national interests superior to personal and group interests. We are not only for Jokowi, but to maintain democratic order and ensure that the Prabowo-Gibran government can work to build Indonesia in the future, continued Damanhury. MMPJ's peaceful action received a close escort of the security forces to ensure that the activity was ordered and conducive. No significant incidents took place during action. It is not a question of politics, but a question of maintaining national stability and the dignity of the country. Hoaks and slander must be withstanding the facts and the law, closed Damanhury. MMPJ Malang Raya action recalls that the community has an active role in maintaining social order, preventing it from disseminating false information and strengthens public confidence in public institutions and democratic processes. (* / RA Indrata)

