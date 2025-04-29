Politics
Consider yourself kissed by Jessica Stanley Review A deliciously rooted romance | Fiction
THere are many romantic novels that include Brexit, the intensive care stay of Borisjohnsons and the stone stone. Again, few political novels begin with a classic encounter. Jessica Stanleys in the United Kingdom begins, consider yourself that you are embraced, is wrongly Dorothy L Sayers is a political story with romantic interludes, or a novel novel with political interludes. It is also the kind of book which, for a certain type of reader, will immediately become a treasure.
This meeting, then: Coralie, Australian editor Ayoung, and Adam, a single father, exchange houses for one night. Adam looks like a shorter and shorter Colin Firth; Coralie expects in vain for her to tell her that she looks like Lizzy Bennet, a known fact at school. Coralie considers Adams Biblicche neat of political biographies, including her joy those of Australian politicians. Adam considers lots of coralies of these green books by women. They fall in love, the books first, quite instantly. And the reader who immediately knows that The beaten green thorns mean Virago Press, and what is involved by the Coralies, the prudent collection is Key Tonot just his character, but the character of this novel as a whole thatThe reader will also be irresistibly, desperately in love with chapter three. (If this meeting meeting does nothing for you, you are in the wrong place.)
This is a book for people who, like Coralie, love Nancy Mitford, Cazalet Chronicles and the beauty line. (Perhaps also a suspicion of Kate Atkinson in the liberal use of ironic parentheses?) That these are literary inspirations of Stanleys are so obvious that her novel is almost like a kind of tribute: not only in the funny, fast and tender texture of her writing, but also in the upper world of the middle class, she details with such care. There is a cleelelizabeth jane Howard-ann in Stanley For example, the precisely detailed content of the Adams Daughters backpack (five pens, two notebooks, a small roller board a soft toy dog with huge eyes, ratatious conkers and a thin work of non -fiction of Usborne called animals at war) – accumulates until a precise evocation of time and place. What Alan Hollinghurst did with a wedding cake at Notting Hill, Stanley is now for a house on the terrace in Hackney. (Tel ISLONDON. This is inflation.) Adams House which becomes, practically if not strictly speaking financially, Coralies are also a charming and enviable place. There are artistic lesbian grandmothers to paint scenes (animals at war, of course!) On the doors of the room; Vintage baby change tables; Pink work rooms and nurseries.
And yet, in this rarefied world, there are clear cracks: one could even say universal cracks, of the genre which does not even add Adam and the prudent coralie cannot intellectualize. It is difficult to write about the injustice of the Adam and Coralies relationship without wanting to excuse it, in a way, in the name of two fictitious characters. Adam just wants to succeed! He tries! When Coralie tells her to change, he tries! They make themselves laugh (and the reader); have a big sex; are equal intellectual and emotional! Ilé Adam; I loved Coralie; I loved their relationship, their family and their life. But when Coralie stretches to sleep in what was the spare part, but which (in one way or another) had become the study of Adams, which (in a way) jumps from the page. (I have long noticed that in a house with a room of friends and a heterosexual couple who both work at home, the spare room is the place where he works with a door that closes and perhaps even a designated office and she works elsewhere. Always for good reasons, but always.)
Coralie knows all of this. She read novels on this subject. And yet it happens to him. How could the world be rendered right, she wonders, when two people who love each other could not even manage a life? It is a book on the creation of a better world, on a global and national scale and if, perhaps, these two could represent the same thing.
Stanley is clearly deeply interested in world affairs, his first novel, published only in Australia, detailed the death of a cabinet minister and he does not always work transparent for the regular reader. The sentences that start, unfortunately, developments in 2020 can feel more conferences than pleasure: I hate thinking about Brexit as much as Adam wants to mention Brexit. And yet, by anchoring the novel in such a specific period and place, Stanley makes us believe that at least for these two characters and perhaps the rest of us, politicians and staff are inextricably braided together. How can we make a better world? How can we be better for each other? Perhaps you consider to be embraced is neither a novel novel nor an apolitical novel simply a very human novel. And a very good.
Consider yourself embraced by Jessica Stanley is published by Hutchinson Heinemann (16.99). To support the Guardian and observe it, buy a copy from Guardianbookshop.com. Delivery costs can be applied.
