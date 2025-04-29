2023 Video of protest against Imran Khans wrongly arrest as an Indian military action against Pakistani border posts





Claim

Video showing the Indian army destroying several Pakistani border posts along the control line (LOC).

The archived version of the article can be seen here, which has timed 293.7,000 views so far.

Newschecker first carried out a search for keywords for the border posts of the Indian army and LOC, which led us to several reports indicating that the Pakistani army had used light weapons not caused on several locations along the control line for a fifth consecutive night, provoking a response measured by the Indian army, in the middle of the terrorist attacks after the terrorist attacks Pahalgam.

In a final violation of the ceasefire along the Indian-Pakistani border, the Pakistani army on Monday evening resorts to unlikely light weapons firing on several places along the control line (LOC) in Jammu-et-Cachemire. The Indian army responded in a measured and effective way, officials said. The incidents were reported in the districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, as well as the Akhoror sector, read an India Today report, dated April 29, 2025. Similar reports can be seen here and here, however, none of these reports shared viral video, and they did not declare that the Indian army destroyed the Pakistani border posts. The Indian army responded to the dismissal not caused in a measured and effective manner, would have declared officials.

We then carried out a reverse image search for key images, which led us to the same shared video on May 11, 2023, about two years before the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025.

Heavy bombing on the cashmere highway as the number of demonstrators increases. It's time for people from Pakistan to go out and defend Pakistan. #Releaseimrankhan, read the post downloaded by the official X handle of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), which was founded by Imran Khan.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-I-I-insaf (PTI) in Islamabad and Rawalpindi went down to the streets on Tuesday to protest the arrest of the president of the Imran Khan party who was detained in the places of the legal complex in the federal capital by the functioning of Rangers, Read a Dawn Report, dated May, 2023. His supporters to protest and a few hours after his detention, violence was reported in cities such as Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, while blocking a highway, which also confirms that the viral complaint is false.

Also read: Indian army messages destroyed by Pakistan? Viral visuals are old, unrelated

Sourcex Post, PTI, May 11, 2023

Sourcex Post, PTI, May 11, 2023

