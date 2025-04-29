'India, Canada linked by shared democratic values': PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney for electoral victory | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mark Carney on Tuesday on his victory in Canada's general elections and said he was looking forward to working together to unlock greater opportunities. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mark Carney for the election as a new chief of Canada. The leader of the Liberal Party had indicated his desire to reset links with New Delhi after winning the general elections of Canada. (PTI, after file)

Congratulations @markjcarney for your election as Prime Minister of Canada and the Liberal Party for his victory. India and Canada are linked by shared democratic values, a constant commitment to the rule of law and the dynamic links of people to the person. I can't wait to work with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our employees, wrote Modi on X.

The candidates of the Liberal Party of Mark Carney led or elected in 167 seats, before the conservative parts of 145 seats, at 3:15 am (Ottawa time) on Tuesday morning.

The Liberals had around 43% of the national vote, but may not go from the 172 seats necessary for the majority of the House of Commons of 343 members. It would not make the majority mean that the Carney government would be forced to work with other parties to adopt budgets and other laws.

Carney linked to India

The election of Mark Carney is expected to reset Ottawa's links with New Delhi, who has flowed new stockings after the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly alleged that the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of the terrorist Khalistanian Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

The Liberal leader, economist and former governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, said that he could reset links with New Delhi if he had to go back to power, describing the relationship with India as incredibly important.

Mark Carney said it is an incredibly important relationship, the Canadian-Indian relationship, on several levels. At the personal level, Canadians with deep personal links, economically, strategically.

The election also drew global attention after US President Donald Trump caused a trade war with Canada by slapping Canadian import prices, to which Ottawa also responded to proportional measures. The Republican threats to make Canada a 51st American state were also a major objective of the general elections.