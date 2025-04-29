A series of Hasan Nasbi's controversy which resigned as head of the presidential communication office





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Hasan Nasbi declared the resignation of his post as head of the presidential communication office. He sent the resignation letter to President Prabowo suffered by the secretary of the cabinet, Teddy Indra Wijaya, and the Minister of the Prasetyo Hadi State.

“That day, on April 21, 2025, it seems that at that time he arrived, my letter of resignation signed and sent to the president through my two good friends. Messesneg and Seskab,” said Hasan Nasbi in a video downloaded by Total Politics, Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The member of the President's communications office, Ujang Komarudin, authorized Tempo quoting the video.

Hasan claimed to resign because there was something that could no longer be treated. Hasan had also been delivered in several podcast programs. “I transmitted it to Halirayal in some podcast emissions only if there is something that I can no longer overcome or if there are problems that are out of my abilities, then there is no need to do stories, no need to be excited, we must also know each other and then make the decision to stop,” said Hasan.

Before resigning, Hasan Nasbi harvested public projectors several times because of a number of his controversy, including his response to the terror of the pig Tempo. The following is a row of Hasan Nasbi controversy based on notes Tempo. Response to the terror of the pork head Hasan Nasbi aroused strong criticism of a number of parties concerning his response to the terror of the pork head in the tempo. Instead of criticizing terror, Hasan Nasbi actually suggested that the pig's head is cooked. “It was cooked,” he told the palace presidential complex, Central Jakarta, Friday, March 21, 2025.

Hasan's point of view was based on the attitude of the journalist from political bureau and the Siniart host disclosed the political alus Francisca Christy Rosana or Cica on X social networks. Hasan assumed that Francisca, through his tweet, responded to terror with a joke. “I see Cica social media. He asked to receive pork. It means that he was not threatened. He could joke. Sending pork,” said Hasan.

According to Hasan, terror is a question of tempo with other parts. The government does not want to be associated with terror. “We don't know that. It is their problem with whom knows. I don't know who sends. For me, I can't answer anything,” said Hasan.

Hasan also wondered if the chief of the pig who had been sent was true like that or just a joke (jokes). Because the tempo editor in response to terror with jokes. “It's really like that. Or just jokes. Because they answer with jokes,” said Hasan. Allegations of corruption As CEO of PT Cyrus Nusantara, Friday, December 23, 2016, Hasan Nasbi was examined by corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). KPK spokesman at the time, Febri Diansyah said his party examined Hasan as a witness to the husband of the mayor of Cimahi, Atty Suharti, Mr. Itoc Tochija. The inspection was linked to the project to develop the higher market of phase II Cimahi in 2017.

The KPK first appointed four suspects in the alleged corruption case of the mayor of Cimahi. They are the mayor of Cimahi inactive Atty Suharti; Atty's husband, Mr. Itoc Tochija; As well as the private sector which gave bribes, Triswara Dhani Brata and Hendriza Soleh Gunadi.

After the exam, Hasan said he was asked about his relationship with the private sector, namely Triswara Dhani Brata and Hendriza Soleh Gunadi, who would have united Atty and Itoc. He claimed not to know the two people. “We do not know, we do not know,” he said in the KPK building on Friday evening December 23, 2016.

Some time later, Febri Diansyah said Hasan Nasbi had returned 1.4 billion RPs to KPK. “This is the full value of the contract and was returned to the KPK,” said Febri in his office on Tuesday evening, February 21, 2017. Febri said, according to the investigator, the RP 1.4 billion would have been linked to the contract between Hasan and Itoc. Fund the flow to Ahok friends Before the 2017 elections, a fury appeared linked to the alleged flow of funds from the developer of restoration from the north of Jakarta to the group of volunteer friends Ahok. This question occurred after the declaration of the RPR member, Junimart Girsang, at a joint meeting with the KPK in Parliament. “I heard that there was a development fund of 30 billion PR to Ahok's friends who were given by Sunny and Cyrus,” he said.

Sunny in question is Sunny Tanuwidjaja, Special Basuki staff. Cyrus refers to the Cyrus network, an investigation institution led by Hasan Nasbi, one of the initiators of Ahok's friend. Sunny rejected the accusation. “There is nothing,” he said. While Hasan Nasbi has described the news as gossip.

In interviews with Tempo Who was broadcast on June 20, 2016, Hasan denied having received an PR. 30 billion. He moved when it was mentioned that information on the flow had reached the investigator KPK, who examined his men in April 2016. “In fact, I am not satisfied with your style like this,” he said.

The history of the flow of money from the development of recovery to Ahok friends is the main subject of the report Tempo June 20, 2016 Edition. Four years later, after leaving prison for alleged blasphemy, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama gave a special interview with Tempo.

In the interview, Ahok was asked about the truth of Ahok's friend to receive the developer's money. He told me to call the administrators of Ahok friends on information. Everything that denied. Ahok has just achieved the truth of the information after the KPK arrested a member of the DPRD Jakarta who received a bridge pot from the refurbishment developer. “I Believe the report Tempo,” Ahok said. “According to Gue, time cannot be paid to slander people. “”

Baca: Ahok Interview: I am like a political prisoner Kaesang is about Personal jet Hasan had given a defense to the youngest son of former president Joko Widodo, Kaesang Pangarep, linked to the controversy of a private jet plane. Hasan said Jokowi's child had used a private jet installation with the status not as a state official and had his own business.

“I want to make a statement (answer), first, Mas Kaesang is not an official and he is an adult, he already has his own life, already has his own business, and he is not official,” said Hasan in a Siniaar video that was downloaded from the Instagram account @hasan_nasbi, Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

News from the trip of Kaesang and his wife to the United States with a private jet in August 2024, appeared several days after the national protest against the law of Pilkada. The change will allow Kaesang, 29, to go to the regional elections. The DPR revoked the plan after receiving a strong reaction. Jokowi was criticized for trying to build his political dynasty. Daniel Ahmad Fajri And Hendrik Yaputra Contribute to the drafting of this article.

