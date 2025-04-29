The Labor MP told Hang Your Head as a shame! by a furious daughter of murdered Tory | Politics | News





The daughter of a much appreciated conservative deputy who was murdered by an Islamic terrorist furiously condemned a Labor MP for rejected calls to a public inquiry into her death. Sir David Amess, the conservative deputy of Southend West, was stabbed to death by Ali Harbi Ali, a fanatic inspired by the Islamic State, during a constituency operation on October 15, 2021. Sir David's daughter Katie Amess has courageously campaigned since the death of her father so that the circumstances around her murder are submitted to the meticulous examination of a public inquiry. It has already appeared that the government's supervisory organization of the government, prevented Harbi Albi Ali slipped through the net after being referred seven years before stabbing Sir David 20 times at the Methodist church of Belfairs in Leigh-On-Sea. Despite the obvious failures, the interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, rejected calls for a public inquiry in March, saying both Sir David's widow, Lady Amess and Katie Amesses that it was “difficult to see how an investigation could go beyond” of a “recently published learning review. Colleagues deputies from Ms. Cooper's work, in which he also rejected the idea of ​​an investigation.

Labor deputy James Firth wrote on April 17 that he did not think that an investigation would be “productive” despite the admission that Harbi Ali's treatment with organizations had been “sub-optimal”. He added that “the lessons must be learned from these errors”, but concluded: “All the questions and considerations around the murder of Sir David have been fully answered, and a public inquiry would not go beyond what we already know in this tragic case”. Sharing the letter on social networks, Sir David's daughter described as “shame”. She said: “I guess you don't support the Southport request either, since they also obtained an apprenticeship exam and the attacker is in prison? “Not to say to people we have all our answers. You do not speak for my family and have no idea of ​​the answers we want. “You admit yourself to warn failure, and the manipulation was” sub-optimal “, then you will play the same old line as” the lessons will be learned “. What lessons exactly?! “If Southport had not happened, my learning review would never have been released. If it was your father, I doubt that you would be so eager to continue your life. Totally without heart. Hang the head of shame. You are not able to be a deputy.”

Ali Harbi Ali was condemned to an order of life to the former Bailey in 2022, having been found guilty of murder and preparation of acts of terrorism. The comments of Ms. Amess come as the words of an Irish rap group Ralette were thrown under the spotlight after the video left a concert of November 2023 seeming to show a member saying: “The only good preservative is a dead curator. Kill your local deputy.” Scotland Yard examines the incident, as well as another November 2024 concert in which a member of the group seemed to shout “Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah” – groups that are prohibited as terrorist organizations in the United Kingdom. Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch said that it was “good” that the police examine the allegation, adding: “The glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred by the patella has no place in our society. Now, the images show that one of them says:” The only good curator is a dead curator. Kill your local deputy “. “After the murder of Sir David Amess, this requires prosecution.” Katie Amess told BBC's Good Morning Ulster: “It is just beyond the belief that human beings speak like that these days and it is extremely dangerous.” She said “to say to kill anyone, what the hell they think”, warning that there were “absolute nuts” who could try to act on the comments allegedly made by the ball joint. She called on the group to apologize, saying that she was “absolutely gobcked to the stupidity of someone or a group of people being in the eyes of the public and saying such a dangerous and violent rhetoric”. Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said the Prime Minister believed that comments were “completely unacceptable” and “condemned them in the strongest possible terms”.

