Imran Khan becomes the most politician followed on Instagram





Islamabad: After having the most disciples on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf and former Prime Minister has now become the most followed politician on the Instagram photo sharing application with 10 million followers.

The founder of PTI is currently the only politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform. The PTI chief only follows the party's official account and shared more than 15,600 application on the application.

The account is managed by its social media team alongside other main platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook and X.

Imran Khan has more than 11.7 million followers on Tiktok, more than 15 million on Facebook, and more than 21.1 million followers on X, making him the most followed politician in Pakistan on all the main social media platforms.

In addition, the second most followed politician on Instagram is Sharmilla Farouqi from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the third row goes to Zartaj Gul Wazir of PTI.

The chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has 816K followers, standing in 4th row, followed by Sheikh Rasheed with 534k, and Jahangir Khan Tareen with 517 K.

Former Punjab Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has 410,000 supporters, former president of Dr. Arif Alvi has 389K subscribers, President PPP Bilawal Bhutto at 301k and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif A 193K followers on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyausaf.com/en/pakistan/imran-khan-becomes-most-followed-politician-on-instagram/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos