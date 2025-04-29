The Board of Directors of the UTA Foundation called for the visit of the National Police Participants in the Jokowi residence as a serious violation of state ethics

Jakarta A number of staff and college chiefs (SESPIMMEN) of the national police have recently visited the residence of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo in Solo, in the center of Java. Although they considered that the visit made by PDA on April 17 was only a friendly friendship and had asked for comments, but the chairman of the board of directors of the University of the University of August 17, 1945 (UTA), Dr. Rudyono Darsono, considered that the action was less ethical.

Visit for friendship, go ahead, but I don't need to be included in the media, it really hurts the people of the people, said Rudyono in the Podcast UTA speaking the theme of the role of Jokowi in the vortex of the Criminal Procedure Code and the National Police Bill, Tuesday (04/29/2025).

He called for a lack of ethical act because when Sowaan went to Jokowi, the police still wore uniforms and bore the name of the police institution. Even if Jokowi in this case is no one, in the sense that only former officials.

Okay, if Jokowi as a political figure, it does not matter, but in my opinion, it is not necessary to be included in social media. Or if you want to request comments, ask for instructions, do not need to wear police uniforms. This shows the state institution, he explained.

Rudyono also asked whether the visit of a certain number of police officers at Jokowi's house had permission from the leadership of the chief of the national police, or even the President Prabowo as the highest leader in the country.

Rudyono did not know if in this case, there was the offense of President Prabowo, or if President Prabowo was stupid. But anything, the actions of the police clearly injured the people of the people. It is the most fundamental problem that is actually ethically ethically. He should not be raped, said Rudyono.

As an act of serious ethical violations, said Rudyono, President Prabowo should not be silent, since it is an institutional problem that makes less ethical. It should no longer be a reprimand, but there must be a firm action, said Rudyono.

The actions of the participants of SESPIMMEN, according to Rudyono, also suggested that the position of Jokowi and his family depended very on the police institutions. The police are the safest place for Jokowi to prepare, so that the fort is made as strong as possible so as not to be touched by law.

If personally, I was in the life of Jokowi and his family, it depended very on the police, so I was not surprised that in the Criminal Code of Criminal Procedure and the National Police Bill, it was included or added by all police forces outside the Kamtibmas and traffic which was supposed to be a police habitat in the world, he said.

Rudyono also saw that the Criminal Procedure Code and the National Police bill did not reflect a democratic nation, an ethical nation. It is therefore not natural that it is superior and lower in the security function of the order of this nation, in the legal function of the nation. It is not common sense in the world of democracy, he said.

According to Rudyono, Jokowi should no longer need to interfere in political matters because his time has indeed been resolved. Jokowi simply benefits from life can be by becoming a professor, by establishing a school or can also build plantations for the inhabitants of Indonesia.

Love for the young generation something that can arouse morality and integrity, as well as the capacity of the competence of the young generation, in order to increase our Marwa as a nation, said Rudyono.

Concerns of national leaders

Still in the existence of a group of former vice-presidents who wanted to imitate the vice-president Gibran, Rudyono admitted that he had not understood it. But he recalled that with the direct electoral system and the function of the MRP, because the highest institution of the State was not returned in accordance with the 1945 Constitution, the abolition of the vice-president was not simple. To date, we always join the direct electoral system by the people. If the MPR operates as the highest institution of the state has been returned, the MPR has of course the power to reject the vice-president, he said.

Rudyono himself could understand the way of the thought of the former vice-president and a number of figures which wanted to file the vice-president Gibran. This action is certainly a form of their anxiety about the state of the nation where the law has been damaged, the corruption case is endemic, people are victims. I see this as a form of concern for national personalities, he said.

Rudyono hopes that President Prabowo will hear the contribution of figures, country leaders, hundreds of characters and generals who descend the mountains. They see that this country is not correct, and on the point of destruction. Pak Prabowo must want to hear this, so that the Republic of Indonesia can be maintained. I don't know what's in Pak Prabowo thoughts and people around him. This is a political problem, he concluded. (* / fs)