The alumni of “good luck” UGM who graduated similar to Jokowi

The pro and Cons narration linked to the controversy of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to drive on social networks. Not long ago, the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipar revealed the emergence of people who claimed to be Konco Jokowi during his studies at Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Konco-Konco of Jokowi, said that Rismon, broadcast their similar to the ratification sheet of the Jokowi thesis, namely “empty”, alias not signed by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM and used the new Roman times.

One of the highlights is the Frono Jiwo thesis ratification sheet. Frono is currently an independent commissioner at the PTPN XIV. He has been appointed commissioner to the Crown Company by Jokowi since 2020.

“Until now, Pak Frono Jiwo, yes, there is no … Just Mejeng-Mejeng. The rally of the alumni continues to (shown) his diploma (on social networks).

On the official website of PTPN XIV, Frono was explained born in Jambre, East Java on February 8, 1961. He finished a study at the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM in 1985 and the Masters in Management of Padjadjaran University in 1995.

He worked in Pt. Paper Kraft Aceh (Persero) in the period 1986-1992. In 1992, Frono was appointed director of PT. SUPRA UNGGUL Marmerindo. The following year, Frono was appointed president president of PT. Victory of success. In 2006, he was managing director of Victory Hotel. He held the position until 2015.

Previously, the Frono name also appeared in a press release downloaded from the official website of the UGM on March 21, 2025. press release Entitled “Clarification of the UGM concerning the accusations of false diploma and thesis Joko Widodo”, Frono said he was a friend of the classmate of Jokowi.

During the college, according to Frono, Jokowi was known as a calm person. “But if cat Always hilarious. What is the conversation always invites laughter, “said Frono.

He also denied the Rismon accusations concerning the use of the new Roman Police Timan used on the ratification sheet of the Jokowi thesis. According to him, the printing house already has the letter format. “Cover, approval sheet, liaison thesis in printing,” he said.

In addition to Frono, Rismon has also mentioned a number of other names that have a similar to Jokowi thesis ratification sheets, namely Sigit Hardiwinarto, Sri Dominingsih, Edy Triyanto and Lembah Edianto. Sigit, Rismon said, is currently a lecturer at Mulawarman University in East Kalimantan.

In 2017, Sigit was also appointed Managing Director of Forestry and Environmental Planning (PKTL) of the Ministry of the Environment and Forests (KLHK). Sigit, called Rismon, was also commissioner at PT Pupuk Kaltim.

“So they get all the cakes of Joko Widodo. Yes, it is natural that they respond to the services and do not want to express what really happened,” said the former speaker of the University of Mataram.

In another here, Rismon said that Sigit could be a key witness to the controversy of alleged false diplomas that covered Jokowi. The reason, Sigit is always involved in the academic world and has a scientific power to assess the validity of the academic manuscript from this moment.

“Sigit can explain who are active supervisors. Then there is a change in the documentation system,” said Rismon.

According to digital research, Rismon has not found any traces of Sri Domingsih and Edy Triyanto. Only one figure was found named Lembah EDIDIANTO. However, the valley found by Rismon was not graduated from FH UGM in 1985, but a graduate of 1978.

About eight years ago, LEMBAH EDIDIANTO downloaded a video entitled “HARU-BIRU FKT -G 1978” on its YouTube account. The content of the video shows a series of photos of valleys while studying at the Faculty of the UGM.

Among the names called Rismon, only Frono is somewhat active in the defense of Jokowi. In April 2025, Frono downloaded a photo WEFIE He was with telematics expert Roy Suryo. In the legend of the photo, Frono said that Roy and his friends were wrong when they conclude a false diploma from Jokowi.

“The error of the conclusion may be that they lack references and literature so that they are not complete, hatred, revenge and negative thoughtSaid Frono.

The photo was probably taken when Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifa and Rismon visited UGM to clarify the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma last week. At that time, Rismon and his friends also met UGM Rector Ova Emilia.

On his Instagram account, Frono affirmed the initial diploma of Jokowi. Jokowi, he said, had lectured, an internship, completed his assignments and plunged KKN, and obtained a diploma in November 1985.

“My meeting with the three might not stop there, we could see each other in place and in a different atmosphere, wait for the next episode,” said Frono.