Imran Khan said the country is mine and the army too, the release of the founder of PTI is the need for the hour, Azam Swati





Azam Swati, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, said that Imran Khan had already said that this country was mine and that the army is mine, it is the need for the time that the founder of PTI was released.

In a conversation with the media outside the High Court of Peshawar, he declared that the aggression and oppression of India from Muslims to cashmere are the worst history of humanity, today the clouds of war are looming, our army is ready to defend the country and the nation.

He said that the founder of PTI is missed, the people must stand with the army to defeat India, it is the necessity of the hour that the founder of PTI is released, the honorable liberation of the founder of PTI is inevitable.

Azam Swati said that the founder had already said that this country was mine and that this army is mine, the clowns who received power could not save the country, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Aif Zardari looted the country as an ATM machine.

The protection deposit for one month of azam swati granted

A hearing was held on the petition tabled against Azam Swati, the hearing was led by judge Sahibzada Asadullah and judge Farah Jamshed.

There are three FIA ​​surveys against Azam Swati, the deputy prosecutor general of the commissioner said that the files of other cases of the federal government had not yet come.

Judge Sahibzada Asadullah said the Federation is both interested and cheap, the people sitting in these positions are respectable people, if there are cases against them, then give the files, if there is no case, then let's say it, they will also do their job, the attorney general should bring the files at the next hearing, otherwise we will write that there is no case.

Azam Swati said I am a heart patient, a month of time should be given, the federal government has made cases,

The court granted Azam Swati a one -month protection deposit, the court said that the federal government is expected to provide details on the cases registered against Azam Swati in one month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailythepatriot.com/imran-khan-said-the-country-is-mine-and-so-is-the-army-the-release-of-pti-founder-is-the-need-of-the-hour-azam-swati/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

