Attack of Pahalgam: The armed forces have a total freedom to decide on the mode, the targets, the response calendar, explains PM Modi | India News





While his government weighs his response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting with military brass in New Delhi on Tuesday and the sources quoted him saying that the armed forces had a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and the time of our response. Building faith and complete confidence in the professional capacities of the armed forces, Modi, have declared sources, it is our national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism. The meeting from Tuesday to 7th place, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of the Prime Ministers, was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, advisor to national security Ajit Doval, chief of the defense staff, General Anil Chauhan, the chief of the army General Upendra Dwivedi, the chief of the air Marshal Amar Singh and the chief of Navy, the chief of Navy Dineesh k Tripathi. The story continues below this announcement A Meeting of the Committee on the Cabinet on Security (CCS) was also called on Wednesday, the second after the terrorist attack. The CCS includes the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of External Affairs. On April 23, one day after 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the CCS met and the government, while highlighting the cross -border ties of the terrorist attack, suspended the industrial water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan by reducing the mission strength by half, expelled the diplomats and the senior defense officials speaker of Pakistan, visas, and the terminal of Pakistan. He also withdrew his own advisers and staff from his mission to Islamabad. Following the decisions of the CCS, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, asked all the States to ensure that no national of Pakistan remains in India beyond the deadline fixed to leave the country. The story continues below this announcement Moda has promised reprisals for the attack and sent a difficult message to Pakistan, affirming that India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors and pursue them to the ends of the earth. An all-party meeting saw the leaders cut through the parties of the parties to ensure the government of their full support for all the action it takes. Also on Tuesday, the Union's original secretary, Govind Mohan, chaired a meeting attended by three paramilitary forces and senior officers from two other security organizations. The Director General (DG) of the Daljit Singh Chaudhary border security force, CEO of the National Security Guard Bright Srinivasan and the CEO of Assam Rifles LT Gen Vikas Lakhera were present in Reunion. It was the same for the additional director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal Anupama Nilekar Chandra.

