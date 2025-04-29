Politics
Chinas XI composes technological technology, southern global solidarity as the American tariff war is deepened
The selection of financial and industrial power as its first judgment highlights the determination of Chinas to strengthen its fundamental advantages to fight against external pressures, while reaffirming its long -term strategy aimed at advancing innovation and autonomy.
Although XI did not mention the trade war, its remarks underlined Beijing's commitment to high -tech thrust which is essential to this development strategy.
XI has also highlighted the progress of artificial intelligence (AI) and has urged more support for rapidly evolving technology, while calling Shanghai to accelerate its efforts to become a advanced source of advanced innovation and an influential technological center on the global level.
During a visit to an industrial succession for AI start-ups, XI said: China has many data resources, a complete industrial system and a large market potential, offering a promising perspective for AI development.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
