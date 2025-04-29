MMPJ Malang Raya holds a peace action supports Jokowi and the opponents Hoaks

Malangvoice The masses of the militant community of Malang Jokowi Militant Lovers (MMPJ) held a peaceful action in front of the building of the DPRD of the city of Malang on Tuesday (29/4), as a form of concern concerning the rise of the hoaks and the unfounded accusations which led to the name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

The action started with LongMarch from the front of Kota Baru station to the Tugu roundabout. The masses have brought a number of banners with the theme of support for national stability and invitations to fight against disinformation that have the potential to divide the community.

The action coordinator, Damanhury Jab, said that this activity was an expression of concern for the importance of maintaining social order and legal supremacy, in particular before the government's transition after the 2024 elections.

We do not want this nation to continue to be disturbed by unfounded problems which only benefit from a handful of parts. The accusation against President Jokowi attacks not only personally, but also has the potential to interfere with legitimate political and government stability, he said.

In a declaration of his attitude, MMPJ responded to three main requests. First, they asked the police to take firm measures against hoaks spreaders linked to the diploma of President Jokowi. Secondly, they encourage public figures to address the political situation wisely after the elections. Finally, MMPJ invites all the elements of the nation to maintain conductivity and respect the results of democracy.

We want all parties to abstain, clearly reflect and favor national interests. The new government must have a space to work, added Damanhury.

The action took place in an order ordered by the police. There was no incident during the activity.

MMPJ hopes that this activity can be a positive encouragement for the wider community to be more critical of the information that circulates and always maintain a peaceful atmosphere for the future of the stronger and united future of Indonesia. (Der)