PM Modi gives the armed forces the “complete operational freedom” for the response to Pahalgam: sources





Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Indian armed forces the operational freedom to decide how, when and where to respond to the deadly terrorist attack last week in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam, sources told India Today TV. The directive was published at a high -level security meeting held Tuesday evening at the official residence of the Prime Ministers. Learn more The meeting was summoned following the terrorist strike, the deadliest civil attack since 26/11 Mumbai Carnage which left 26 dead, mainly civilians. Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defense of the Union, attended the 90-minute defense meeting, Ajit Doval, national security advisor, and the defense staff chief Anil Chauhan. Were also present at the head of the three heads of defense of the defense of general staff Upendra Dwivedi, chief of admiral of naval staff Dinesh K Tripathi, and chief of the air chief of the Amar Singh air marshal. Sources have said that Prime Minister Modi has told officials at the meeting that giving a strong response to terrorism was his firm national determination and had expressed confidence in the professional capacities of the Indian armed forces. “ Above all, the Prime Minister also gave the army a free hand to make all operational decisions, including the mode of reprisals, the choice of targets and the time of response, the sources said. The examination intervened one day before the Prime Minister should chair a meeting of the Safety Cabinet Committee (CCS). Rajnath Singh had already informed the Prime Minister for the Evolution of the Security Situation in Jammu-et-Cachemire on Monday, while the military leaders weighed out of punitive options against the managers of Pahalgam murders. Speaking during his last broadcast by Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister made his position on the unambiguous terrorist attack. The authors and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack will be served with the most severe response, he said. He also declared that the whole world stands with 140 crores of Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again provide the affected families that they will obtain justice and that justice will be done. India also launched a diplomatic offensive in the aftermath of the Carnage of Pahalgam. He announced a suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, closed the operational land border post at Attari and interrupted all visa services for Pakistani nationals. (With the entries of Ashok Singhal)



