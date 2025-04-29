Jokowi's mode of prayer in front of the coffin of Pope Francis is highlighted, it is the ethics of Islam







Jakarta, insertlive – Moment of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo was sent to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday (26/4) under the spotlight. Jokowi himself downloaded the moment when he cried and prayed in front of the coffin of Francis Pope his personal Instagram account. Thanks to this short video, Jokowi as a messenger of President Prabowo arrived in Santo Petrus, basilica. In the download, Jokowi wore black costumes and traffic jams. Him, raising his hands. “For the moment, I am in the field of Vatican Saint Petrus as a special delegate awarded by President Prabowo Suubianto,” said Jokowi, city of Cnnindonesia.

“We want to transmit a deep pain for his sacred death of Pope Francis,” he continued. “Faced with also a message from President Prabowo suffered that we have lost a model that gave love for world peace, its humility and also an inheritance for all the nations of this world,” he continued. Jokowi was not the only one during the visit, he was accompanied by the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, the Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and president of the visit of Pope Francis in Indonesia 2024, Ignace Jonan. [Gambas:Instagram] Unfortunately, Jokowi's moment harvested blasphemy, especially how to pray the former Indonesian chief. “”The Prophet Muhammad only teamed up when there was a non -Muslim body, not praying as that way, you were Jokowi, “ Citizen comments. “”Yes, that's how it must be published alone and without first time,“Said another citizen. Collect on the site NunlineIn a number of books, the majority of researchers argue that prayer for dead non-Muslims is haram. “As for the disbelievers and pray for forgiveness, the law is illegal based on the Koran and Ijma '(the consensus of the scholars).” (Imam An-Nawawi, Al-Majmu ' [Beirut: Darul Fikr, tt] Juz V, Halaman 258). However, some other researchers look at others. The ban on requesting forgiveness for non-Muslims only occurs in the sin of disbelief. “May pray for non-Muslims despite prayer for forgiveness and mercy. This opinion is different from the priest An-Nawawi in the book of Al-Adzkar. (Sheikh Ahmad al-Qalyubi, Hasyiyah Qulyubi 'Alal Mahalli [Beirut: Darul Fikr, 1995]Juz I, page 367). We can conclude that praying for non -Muslim bodies has two opinions. Some allow it, some do not allow it. (Dis / GOT)











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insertlive.com/lifestyle/20250429105214-210-365597/cara-jokowi-doa-di-depan-peti-paus-fransiskus-disorot-begini-etika-dalam-islam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos