



Canadian voters seem to have given the governing liberals, led by the banker and central businessman of OWLIS, Mark Carney, a fourth term after a parliamentary election to a Snap caused by the threats of American president Donald Trump to take over Canada.

On Monday evening, decision-making offices in the main Canadian broadcasters such as CBC, CTV and Global News made projections that the Liberals would form the next government shortly after 10 pm, when the British Columbia polls closed. But decision -making offices in the main television networks have ceased to project if Carney, voted in the next chief of Canada, would see his liberals winning a pure and simple majority or would end the elections with a minority government and would need coalition partners to govern.

In the early hours of Tuesday, while counting votes was interrupted until the day later during the day, the Liberals had been elected or led in 168 seats, with 172 seats necessary to form a majority. With the pre -electoral survey pointing towards a strong electoral victory for the conservative party of Pierre Hairyvre, the Canadians suddenly ransacked by Trump and his prices, the wars rather returned Carney and the liberals in power to Ottawa.

The liberals restored their fortune with the Canadian voters after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned to make way for Carney, just as Trump triggered his assault on commercial policy against his neighbor in the North. This prompted a wave of nationalism to wash Canadians characterized by a high moment, which is an ice hockey term to increase your fists and protect you.

And Carney, with the temperament and tone of a former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, seems to have won the elections when the Canadians judged who was the best to protect Canada against Trump and represent the country through the American president in the next trade in American Canada.

Hairyvre, the leader of the Conservative Party, on the other hand, during the campaign, saw his number of surveys fall clearly while the Canadians concluded that he looked too much like Trump while the American president was targeting his northern neighbor with economic threats. Late Monday evening, Poilievre was to lose his seat in Ottawa with Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy.

During the campaign, Poilievre faced persistent criticism that he did not rotate his rough campaign and Tub style against Carney to light his fire on Trump and his prices during an increasingly federal electoral campaign on Trump and his world trade war.

As recent as on Monday morning, Trump repeated via his social media account Truth Social a call to Canada to become the 51st US state. This quickly led Hairy to X, to warn Trump against the taunts of Canada. “President Trump remains outside our elections … Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will never be the 51st state,” said the conservative chief in his post.

Carney also posted on X on Monday when he was addressed to the nervous Canadians about Trump and his annexation mockery: “We decide what is going on. Chose to be united and strong.”

