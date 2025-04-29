Four convicted to prison for trying to steal ATM in the Kurnanol district





A court sentenced four people to three years' imprisonment on Tuesday and asked them to pay a fine of 14,000 each for trying to steal an ATM center. The four were convicted in a single month and a half after their arrest.

The four tried to steal an ATM from Bank of Baroda on the National Highway Road (NH) 44 in the village of Chinnatekur in the Kurnool district on the night of February 24. The accused managed to remove the center at the center of the center by attaching ropes to them and tried to remove it using a towing vehicle. However, the young nearby premises have become suspect and raised an alarm, forcing the four to flee from the place.

Later, the police discovered that the towing vehicle had been stolen from Kurnanol Town and followed the movement of delinquents with the help of Kurnanol video surveillance and also at the ATM Center. On March 3, police arrested four people, Sunni Shaheed Khan, Sunni Imran Khan, Mohammed Jamshad Khan and Mohammad Pashkar Khan, all from Haryana and initiated the trial.

The first class judicial magistrate Sarojanamma condemned the four and sentenced them to three years' imprisonment and to pay a penalty of 14,000 each.

Posted – April 29, 2025 07:25 IST

