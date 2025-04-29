Michelle Keegan shares a whole new photo of “the love of her life”





Since the welcome of their little girl, Palma, last month, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have probably been in a happy baby bubble. The celebrity couple have both shared sweet photos of their newborn on Instagram, but today, Michelle went to her social media account to remind fans that Palma was not the first little creature to win her heart. THE Poms of ten books The actress posted a photo of her sitting in the sun, huddling her teckel Phoebe, subtitled “loml”, which means “the love of my life”. The adorable photo was taken in Mark and Tentacular Garden Michelles at home, with the firstRue du CoronationActress sitting next to their swimming pool for the pretty photo. © Instagram Michelle Keegan called Phoebe The love of her life Back to return In addition to providing love on her dog, Michelle took the time of the new maternity to return to reforming Pilates on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of a row of reformers' beds aligned in a sunny and radiated room. © Instagram Michelle returned to exercise “Back to business, it was a long break,” said Michelle subtitled her exercise photo, suggesting that she was slightly concerned about her first exercise course since childbirth. Although this could have been her first session in public, Michelle has a reformher Pilates machine, graceful of Align Pilates at her house, so she could have been back on the bed for home training sessions. © Getty Michelle has a Pilates reforming bed at home She shared photos of herself working on her configuration at home in October 2024, just two months before announcing her pregnancy, proving that she maintained her exercise routine while expecting Baby Palma. It is not surprising that Michelle invested in a pilates machine, because she was opened on the “hatred”, tells it Health of women: “I don't like cardio. It's horrible. Cardio has never been for me, I have always been the girl who came the last day of sport. “” © J Ritchie / Hotsauce / Shutterstock Michelle Keegan hates cardio She added that strength training makes part of her routine, sharing: “I don't mind making weights, I normally do half an hour of weight if I can, then half an hour of pilates after that.” In addition to taking her reforming bed, Michelle also attributes to her dog's promenade as part of her exercise routine. Heres hoping that she appreciates her first lesson!

