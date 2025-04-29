PM Modi Chaises high level meeting on Pahalgam terror Attack, gives the armed forces a complete operational freedom





Pahalgam terrorist attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 29, chaired a high -level security meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Defense Heads following the Deadly Terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reported that the press agency Pti.

According to the report, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and the calendar of the upcoming attack in India.

It is our national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism, said Modi, expressing total faith and confidence in the ability of the defense forces of India, reported Pti, citing those aware of development.

The Chief of the Defense Staff of India, Anil Chauhan, also attended Tuesday's meeting, which was held while India plans to work on its move against the counter-measure against the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which cost the lives of 26 people, including tourists.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the chief adine of the Navy Dinesh K Tripathi and the chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present at the 90 -minute meeting.

The meeting occurs one day after the Rajnath Singh meeting with the Prime Minister in his official residence, according to a previous report of Years.

Prime Minister Modi made a wish to continue the terrorists who were responsible for the attack on Pahalgam and their customers, at the ends of the earth and inflicts their most severe punishment for killing 26 innocent people.

Modi meeting after Pahalgam's attack After the terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, Prime Minister Modi summoned a high -level meeting with his main officials from Palam airport.

During the first meeting, he met Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri.

On Tuesday, April 22, a Lashkar-E-Taiba ramification appointed the resistance front (TRF) killed 26 tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu-et-Cachemire. This attack was the worst terrorist attack since Pulwama's strike in 2019.

I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmire. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to affected people, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an article on social networks on X.

