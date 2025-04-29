



Jakarta, Indonesia (AP) Amnesty International criticized the Indonesian government on Tuesday, claiming that it is suppressed freedom of expression with repression on public demonstrations, targets journalists and rights activists and uses spy software against dissidents. The rights defense group declared in its annual report on Indonesia that public demonstrations had encountered excessive and useless strength and arbitrary arrests, especially in August when thousands of demonstrators went down to the street to protest against attempts by the House of Representatives to modify the country's electoral law. The amendment would have enabled Kaesang Pangarep, the son of former president Joko Widodo, to present himself to regional functions despite not responding to the candidacy age. Parliament finally withdrew the bill after generalized criticism. The report indicates that at least 344 people were arrested while participating in public demonstrations across the country in 2024, 152 of them were physically injured and 17 suffered from the effects of tear gas, while 65 suffered several abuses, including 15 hospitalized university students. Most people arrested were then released. He also recorded 123 cases of physical assault and 288 digital attacks and threats against media workers and human rights activists, including 11 journalists in the capital, Jakarta, who would have been targeted by the police. Incidents involved acts of intimidation, death threats and physical violence. The group also said that illegal civilians have continued with impunity while the conflict between Indonesian military groups and armed separatists in the agitated region of Papua continued. Amnesty said the government continued to use spy software against dissidents despite a new law that came into force last October which was supposed to protect people from digital spying. The group said that the personal data protection law has not yet been implemented, including what was supposed to be the creation of an agency dedicated to data protection. Amnesty previously pointed out that, on the basis of its own research, the government from 2017 to 2023 imported spy software imported from Greece, Israel, Malaysia and Singapore which was used by police and government agencies. If the use of authoritarian practices is not stopped immediately, then we could head towards an epidemic of human rights violations, which we do not want, said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International, while launching the report to Jakarta. Hamid said that although Indonesia failed to respect human rights in 2024, the group will continue to express its support for the president of the President Prabowo suffered “to make human rights the key to each policy that the country takes, both at national and international level. The Ministry of Law and Human Rights did not immediately respond to a request for comments. The Institute of Criminal Justice Reform based in Jakarta or the ICJR said that arbitrary arrests and torture will continue in the country until its penal code is reformed to limit the powers granted to the police. Such reforms are essential to combat the deep cause of mediocre police forces, which arise from large powers granted to investigators to make appropriate arrests or legal examination, the ICJR said in a press release.

