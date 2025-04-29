



CNN –

The achievements of humanity during the millennia were generous. Their scalable fruits from fire harness to vaccines to the art of diplomacy have never been little suspended; They were imagined before being seized.

But once he has held, they have become essential. Until now, at 100 days after his presidency, US President Donald Trump seems determined to throw this painful learning in the wind, risking a world forced.

A torrent of prices, unleashed against the best judgment of experts, but exalted by Trump acolytes as the work of a genius of the agreement is an example. The same goes for his desire to throw allies in the wind, threatening to catch Greenland, Canada, even Panama by force if necessary.

Whatever the vision of the policies themselves, the total assets The reversal of the global status quo have sewn fear and uncertainty among the friends of the Americas, the volatility of the exacerbated market and the normalized economic aggression. It is a formula which, over the centuries, has rarely served the world well.

The excessive ethics of the presidents could be reasonable, and mine is greater to demolish geopolitical standards at high speed. Ukraine should give in to Russia, who has all the cards, says Trump. Russian President Vladimir Poutines is fairly large concession, adds his American counterpart, does not take the whole country.

However, despite three years of meat war, the objectives of Poutines are also contrary to international law as when it has launched its large -scale invasion.

It is then clear why Trump has trouble doing what all his allies easily find: blame Putin for having challenged the world order based on the rules in a brutal campaign to swallow his smallest neighbor. The American president often blames the Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war in which at least 42,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed or injured, according to the United Nations, saying that he should never have started.

The involvement that the weak should capitulate to the strong is an upheaval of millennia of evolution, culminating in the international order based on the rules of American inspiration after the Second World War which led to eight unprecedented decades of peace, prosperity and unprecedented unimaginable scientific innovation.

Trump, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented, broke the mold. The old hypotheses can no longer be held for acquired, the world as we knew, he said.

The world's vision of the presidents was maintained by its owner in property development, Fred Trump. The poor tenants unable to pay their rent have claimed to have been expelled; Not a rare practice at the time, or since then, but which precedes the powerful on the weak.

The parallels are not difficult to spot: the most powerful man in the world is always based on bravado and intimidation to get what he wants. Today, everyone is in their shooting line. America has been benefited from almost all countries of the world, affirms in an inaccurate, was no longer going to be the country which is scammed by all the countries of the world.

But here is the friction. This is Trumps Braggadocio, no one in whom he has confidence seems courageous enough to challenge him. It is only when the world markets have embittered and his economic experience in the Petri box has become putrid, he went back to the threat of imposing immediate prices on the friends and enemies of the United States, and even then, he may not be enough to avoid economic pain.

China seems ready to wait for its prices defying trade, after having prepared since that time since the first mandate.

Now, it seems, he must learn an expensive lesson for himself that economic development has already taught experts.

And while Trumps Defiant owns after the attempted assassination of July 2024 in Butler, in Pennsylvania, was enough to convince Putin that he was a courageous man, the American president already withdraws from part of his tariff bravado, chastised by his loyalists who found their voice as the obligation markets have reserved.

In the opinion of Putin and Trump, it is the difficult that established the rules, and the man in their reticle, the Ukral President Zelensky, received this message on Wednesday, the man without playing cards should now, finally, do it, as Trump wrote on his social media platform. Trump has since criticized Putin, wondering if the Russian chief is interested in peace and suggesting that he was simply patting me.

The world that Trump and Putin seem to want are one of the spheres of influence from the power islands, where diplomacy is a non-record that takes time replaced by imperial decrees.

It would be a reset which dates back to a darker period, essentially reversing the order based on rules. In the aftermath of great empires, the regional warlords allied themselves, disputed and fought for centuries before the emergence of nations, and have largely done the same.

By 19th century diplomats like Klemens von Metternich, the Chancellor of the Austrian Empire, has spent entire careers trying to balance the powers in quarrels of Europe. He said that when France sneezes, the rest of Europe catches cold.

Today is Trump who spreads cold. Manhattan’s property developer said he would get Greenland for national security reasons. Greenland and its Danish boss, an NATO ally which is not a militarily match for the United States, said no.

The Prime Minister of Canada says the same thing about Trumps plans to make his neighbor in the North the USAS 51state, insisting that this will never happen. Mark Carney, a former central banker who already fights against aggressive commercial prices, knows that the threat is real, saying to the voters before the Monday elections in which his liberal party won a fourth consecutive victory, the Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country.

Trumps World View is clear: he speaks as if he could reach out and take these things, and clearly believes that he is working from an island of power, isolated from the negative consequences of his supposed conquests.

But no man or nation is an island.

Trumps weakness is not only that he could buy poutines that can conquer all of Ukraine, or be bodied by XI on prices, but that the rest of the world sees more and more through his self -confidence coat.

The costs of this muscular power policy will be revealed more slowly than the pain of the almost instantaneous economic market at its commercial prices, but it always marks a return to an era of dog dogs. History has shown how it goes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/29/world/trump-world-order-100-days-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos