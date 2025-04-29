Has Trump, Xi Jinping discussed pricing negotiations? The White House gives a major update on the commercial agreement with China

The White House has not yet confirmed if President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping have discussed the de -escalation of the current trade war between Beijing and Washington. Trump has placed taxes on massive imports on most Chinese imports, worrying business leaders and economists who warned against the upcoming disaster. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) walk together at the Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo deposited) (AFP)

In a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was invited to check the talks between Trump and Xi Jinping. He bypassed the question, declaring that it was beyond the scope of his official functions to know if discussions had taken place.

I would say [White House Press Secretary] Karoline {Leavitt]and I have a lot of work around the White House, executing the Standard is not part of it, said Bessent.

The White House gives a major update on the American-Chinese trade agreement

During the briefing, Bessent stressed that he did not enter the Nitty-Gritty … of whom to speak to whom. Despite the fact that 17 other trade agreements are in motion, he declared that the prospect of adding a Sino-American trade agreement to the 18 main commercial talks currently underway would be put next to it.

Trump said he received the XI call; China denies

Responding to Trump's prices, Beijing imposed an obligation of 125% on all goods imported by the United States bought by its own citizens, with the exception of certain semiconductors manufactured in the United States.

In recent days, Trump has said several claims that he and Xi have discussed the end of the dispute. Last week, he informed Time magazine that he had received a XI call. In addition, he declared Friday during a quick question and answer session with journalists whom he had spoken several times with the Chinese president before leaving the White House for the funeral of the late Pope Francis this weekend.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has always and firmly denied that there have been leader discussions. Chinese spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday said that the two heads of state were not recently called as far as he knows.

The United States must stop threatening and blackmailing China if it really wants to solve the problem by discussion and negotiation, added Jiakun.