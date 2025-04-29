The congress deletes the message “ Gayab '' targeting PM Modi after outrage







New Delhi: The Congress abolished the position of social media which targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked the last political skirmish for a day. The Post – An old photo of PM Modi with his face edited and a legend that was read, “if necessary, missing”. -was apparently a blow to his absence during the all-party meeting to discuss the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire which cost 26 lives. The post – published Monday evening – showed the red BJP, especially after the former Minister of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry republished it. The BJP retreded with a “backstabber” position which seemed to target Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, the legend said “Pakistan Ka Yaar (friend of Pakistan)”. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the congress had removed the “Gayeb” position under pressure from the Indian people. “Under pressure from the people of India, the congress party suppresses that it is an imagery tweet” Sar Tan ses Judah! This will not hide the anti-national anti-national characteristics of the congress! “Read his article on X. Under pressure from the people of India, the Congress Party deletes that it is an imagery tweet “Sar Tan is Juda”! This will not hide the anti-pakistan anti-national congresses characters!#Pehelgamterror attack pic.twitter.com/zaghiixod1 Pradeep bhandari () (@ pradip103) April 29, 2025 .The Prime Minister returned from a visit abroad after the attack on Pahalgam took place and organized crucial meetings with the Committee of the Cabinet for Security – one took place this evening as well as his absence during the All -Party meeting thwarted the Congress and the Party has highlighted him since. . The BJP – which has repeatedly accused the congress of pursuing the policy of appeasement – alleged that the party was gentle on Pakistan to keep its grip on the vote of Indian Muslims. After a section of controversial comments from Congress leaders criticizing India’s diplomatic movements against Pakistan, including the Freeze on Industry Water Treaty, the BJP qualified the party as a “friend of Pakistan”. After the former Pakistani minister's post, the national spokesperson for the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, alleged that the congress was trying to target Prime Minister Modi and “give signals to Pakistan”. Being able to derogate from the Prime Minister of the PM in the position of leader of the Pak, he wondered if Rahul Gandhi “betrayed” India to receive praise from Pakistan.



