Invited to the KPK, Bobby Nas Conference did not answer questions from the Medan Bloc





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The governor of North Sumatra, Bobby AFIF Nasution, visited the office of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday April 28, 2025. The son of President Joko Widodo arrived at KPK Red and White Building, South Jakarta at around 09.20 WIB using Krem Batik with a typical Nusanta Brown pattern.

Bobby Nasution has just left the office of the interfaith agency six hours later, or about 15.55 WIB. So, what is Bobby Nasution at KPK? Invited to corruption prevention activities The Party Party politician Gérindra admitted that he had gone to the KPK office to make the invitation to coordinate with anti-interface institutions in the eradication of corruption cases at the level of the local government.

“The agenda was invited by the KPK for coordination, collaboration, strengthening between KPK, regional government and DPRD,” Bobby at KPK Red and White Building told Monday, April 28, 2025.

He explained that the invitation was not only addressed to him. Bobby said that a similar assignment had also been given to a number of regional leaders, both provincial and district or city levels

“We were therefore invited to have 8 regions, including the provinces, 7 districts of the city and all the provinces. We will be invited later, because it is our schedule, 8 regions,” he said.

Bobby added that the meeting had not only discussed the issue of prevention of corruption. According to him, the KPK also wanted to know more about the budget preparation process and efforts to increase the revenues of the provincial government in the north of Sumatra.

“Yes, what was discussed, the application of the coordination of the prevention of corruption between local governments and the DPRD, the preparation of the budget, the optimization of income,” he said.

Budi Prasetyo, a member of the KPK spokesperson, said that Bobby Nas Conference's visit to the KPK was intended for coordination and supervision activities (Korsup). “Korsup is active, in particular the northern Sumatra region,” said Budi to journalists in Jakarta on Monday, as cited Between .

Meanwhile, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika Sugiarto said he did not yet know the goal of the arrival of Kahiyang Ayu's husband at the KPK office.

“For this reason, I still cannot answer, if indeed the person concerned is present today, that there is an invitation, both of one of the deputies of the KPK where there are other activities,” said Tessa during the meeting of the red and white KPK building on Monday.

Tessa also said that she would confirm Bobby's visit more this time. “I still have to confirm this information in advance. Of course, if there is an event or an activity carried out, there will certainly be an update,” he said.

On the other hand, Bobby did not answer when he asked him about himself called the KPK for the case of nickel extraction concessions at East Halmahera, in northern Maluku. Bobby looked down when the question on the “Medan block” was raised.

Previously, the name Bobby was mentioned in the case of the nickel extraction license at East Halmahera. Cité du magazine tempo entitled How Bobby Nasution has become the Medan block broker in North Maluku Edition of Sunday, October 27, 2024, former governor of North Maluku, Abdul Gani Kasuba, has become a defendant for corruption and satisfaction of various projects to the issuance of the letter of mining license (WIUP) in the provincial government of North Maluku.

During the trial around August 2024, witnesses revealed that there was a “Médan block” code which refers to the nickel mine permit in Halmahera. Gani also detailed the Medan block during the trial. On Thursday, September 26, 2024, he was sentenced and sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of RP 300 million in five months in prison.

Information on the Medan block is reduced among the prosecutor's questions. Including the question of Kahiyang Ayu's phone call in 2022. The witness who revealed the Medan block at the trial of Abdul Gani was the head of the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources of North Maluku Suranto Andili.

At that time, Surisero admitted that the term Medan Block was a nickel mining ration for Bobby. Another witness mentioned the same thing. Meanwhile, Abdul Gani said that the owner of the concession in the Medan block was Kahiyang.

The steps of Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang in the vortex of me in the north of Maluku have apparently appeared since 2021. During the trial, Surreyo declared that his party really took care of the Wiup recommendations for PT Petrolum Friskasa possessed by Silfana Bachmid. At that time, Sfortoo was still the staff of the head of the investment service office integrated at One-Stop Bambang Hermawan.

The mining location requested by PT Petrolum is in the village of Jaya, in the East East district, East Halmahera Regency. Based on the official website of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, at the time, the act of the PT Petrolum Society was not listed.

