Trump at 100 days: decrees, prices and foreign policy | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, marks his first 100 days in office with a rally in the county of Macomb, in Michigan, just north of Detroit, a city renowned for its automotive industry.

In the space of only three months, he signed more decrees than any other president, sent spiral markets with prices and mostly stuck to his America First policy, except for Israel.

Al Jazeera examines some of its largest decisions in number:

How did he use his executive powers?

Trump has signed at least 142 decrees so far, which, according to the American Presidency Project, is more than any other American president in their first 100 days in power.

An executive decree is a directive issued by the president to federal agencies which has the strength of the law but does not require the approval of the congress.

On January 20, his first day in power, Trump signed 26 orders, which included forgiving more than 1,500 people convicted on January 6, 2021, Capitol Riot Charge; withdraw from the World Health Organization; And rename the Gulf of Mexico in the Gulf of America.

The majority of Trump's executive orders have focused on immigration and border security as well as energy and trade.

How many people have been gracked?

Since his return to his duties, Trump has pardoned more than 1,500 people, including his supporters condemned as part of the riot of the American Capitol of January 6, 2021 after losing the 2020 presidential election. The other notable forgives are Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road Dark Web Marketplace, which was serving a penalty for drug trafficking.

Doge cuts and dismissals

The technological billionaire Elon Musks Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created by Trump through a decree on January 20, in which he gave DOGE a mandate to reduce public spending.

According to figures published on the Doges website, the organization estimates that it has reduced $ 160 billion in the federal budget, representing around 8% of musk of $ 2 billion was initially committed to saving.

DOGE said the largest cuts had been made at the Ministry of Health and Social Services ($ 47.4 billion), the international development agency ($ 45.2 billion) and the State Department ($ 2.6 billion). However, these figures were criticized for lacking sufficient evidence to save them.

According to data collected by CNN, at least 121,000 workers were dismissed from federal agencies with around 10,000 licensed employees of the International Development Agency (USAID), where 100% of jobs have been shot. The USAID was the first agency that Trump continued, and it was now almost dissolved.

Prices and economics

The Trumps administration has implemented a burst of prices to reduce the American trade deficit, remedy unfair trade policies against the United States, bringing manufacturing jobs to the country and generating income for the US government.

From February 1, Trump imposed prices of 25% on Canadian and Mexican products, including a 10% levy on Canadian energy, and hit Chinese products with a 10% rate.

In the weeks that followed, Trump targeted steel and aluminum as well as automobile imports with prices of 25%. In April, Trump had placed a 10% reference rate on goods imported from the rest of the world.

China has received the highest rate rate at 145%. However, some exemptions have been applied to technology elements, such as smartphones.

Canada and Mexico face 25% prices on goods that do not comply with the Trilateral Trade Agreement of the USMCA they have with the United States, affecting a commercial value of $ 63.8 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

The European Union faces what is currently a 20%suspension rate rate.

How did the markets react?

Since his entry into office, Trump has sent shock waves through the markets, largely because of his task pricing announcements, which have caused uncertainty and volatility.

Since the November elections, despite an initial peak, all the main clues have fallen:

S&P 500 fell approximately 3.3% of the Nasdaq down approximately 4.5% Dow Jones down 5.3%

Since the day of the inauguration, the markets have still fallen:

S&P 500 down approximately 7.9% of Nasdaq down approximately 12.1% Dow Jones down 8.9%

What world leaders have visited Trump?

During his first 100 days in power, Trump welcomed at least 11 world leaders.

Unsurprisingly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first leader to arrive at the White House on February 4. It was during this visit that Trump said that he would transform Gaza into a riviera of the Middle East.

(Al Jazera)

World leaders who visited Trump include:

Netanyahu on February 4, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on February 7, the Jordanian King Abdullah II, on February 11, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 13, the French president, the president of the Ukrainian, was on February 28, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, on February 28. Zelenskyy on the other, which led the United States to withdraw military aid from Ukraine, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, on March 12, Netanyahu, on April 7, the president of Salvador, Nayib Bukele, on April 14, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on April 17, Prime Minister Norwegian Jonas Gahr was April 24.

Since his entry into office, Trump has said that he had maintained a policy of the first America.

On Ukraine, Trump criticized the extent of American spending under former president Joe Biden, arguing that European countries should assume a larger share of the burden. On March 3, Trump ceased all military aid in Ukraine, a decision that aroused strong criticism from European allies. The Trump administration has held several meetings with Ukrainian and Russian officials to try to end the fighting.

In the Middle East, Trump has brandished proposals to take control of Gaza and redevelop it, an idea widely condemned to involve ethnic cleaning of 2.3 million Palestinians. At the same time, his administration continued to send bombs to Israel, including 900 kg bombs (2,000 lb), strengthening unshakable support from the United States to Israel.

Since the inauguration of the assets on January 20, Israeli forces have killed at least 2,392 people in Gaza and 105 in occupied West Bank. In addition, around 3,000 people died of injuries suffered during Israeli attacks or were fired under the rubble.

(Al Jazera)

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the United States has considerably increased its military actions in Yemen with attacks against the Houthi rebels supported by Iran. Operation Rough Rider began on March 15, the objective of which is to discover Houthi attacks against the Red Sea Bride.

From March 15 to April 18, at least 207 American attacks were recorded in Yemen, resulting in at least 209 deaths, according to the data conflict and event data (ACLED).

Did Trump keep his promises?

During his electoral campaign in 2024, Trump made at least 75 promises, which included everything, mass deportations to the release of the rioters of Capitol Hill 2021.

Politifact, a non-profit American project operated by the Poynter Institute which checks the information on the facts, followed Trumps promised with his maga-metter. According to his dashboard, Trump held six of his promises, Broken One, blocked out of four and works to make 23. The 41 remaining promises have not yet been evaluated.

(Al Jazera)

