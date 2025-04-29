PCO's fate after Prabowo appointed the Minister of State to be a spokesperson for the palace

Suara.com – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO appointed the Minister of State Secretary (Menesneg) Prasetyo Hadi as a spokesperson. The decision was considered an effort to improve government communication models.

On the other hand the existence and the function Presidential Communication Office (PCO) is now questioned. Some continued and asked to be dissolved.

Wijaya Windu Record prosecution for judicial tests against presidential regulations (Perpre) Number 82 of 2024 concerning the presidential communication office at the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Palace Presidency.

“We filed the trial at 10:00 am WIB, in the afternoon, reading the president's news pointed out that the Minister of the Secretary of State is a spokesperson,” said Windu lawyer Hazmin Sutan Muda Suara.com recently.

Presidential communication office or Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Trained at the end of the 7th term of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo through presidential regulations n ° 82 of 2024. The losses were signed on August 15, 2024.

There are four articles in the losses of the presidential communication office which are the subject of the Windu trial as a petitioner. Among them; Article 3, article 4, article 48 paragraph (1) and article 52. The four articles are considered to have led to legal uncertainty and are contrary to the principle of public information and the disclosure of human rights.

Hazmin SUTAN MUDA, lawyer for the presidential regulations (disruption) number 82 of 2024 concerning the presidential communication office at the Supreme Court. [Dok. Pribadi]

In addition, Hazmin said, number 82 of 2024 of 2024 concerning the Presidential Communication Office has also not explicitly revoked the tasks of the Political Communication of the Personnel Office (KSP). But some of these functions are transferred to the presidential communication office. Give birth to overlap of the task between the two institutions and has the potential to provoke dualism of authority in the environment of the presidential palace.

“The dualism of this task creates a confusion for the public on which the legal authority in the delivery of the president's political communication,” said Hazmin.

In the request for a hardware test, the applicant asked the Supreme Court to indicate that number 82 of 2024 concerning the Communication Office was not valid and had no binding legal force. In addition to asking President Prabowo to immediately revoke the losses.

“This step is taken to ensure transparency, the clarity of the institutional authority and the protection of public rights in access to information from official state institutions,” said Hazmin.

Why did Prabowo show that the Secretary of State was a spokesperson?

Political science speaker of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno assessed Prabowo's decision to name Prasetyo as a spokesperson to improve the government's public communication model. Because so far, the head of the presidential communication office or the PCO Hasan Nasbi is considered less than optimal and tends to provide more controversial declarations.

“This has been confirmed by the Prabowo Declaration which considers that the communication of people around him is not good for the public,” said Adi Suara.com.

Hasan Nasbi was under the spotlight because he just said “cooked” when he replied Tempo. The PCO head declaration has even been recognized by Prabowo as a form of negligence.

“For me, it is natural that if the president appoints a new spokesperson for the palace, Prasetyo Hadi. It is a form of correction that PCO's performance disappoints,” said ADI.

The choice of Prasetyo as a spokesperson is not without reason. The president of the organization of members of the executive or OKK DPP GERRADRA PARTY is one of the people close to PRABOWO or confidence.

ADI considered Prabowo's decision to name Prasetyo as a good step. Because the government wants to ensure that the declaration of the Palais spokesman really represents the government.

Minister of State Secretary who is now also spokesperson for the Palace, Prasetyo Hadi. (Suara.com/novian)

“The Secretary of State without the President was maintained even if he was certainly able to interpret how the will of the president explaining to the public of the government's communication,” said Adi.

A similar opinion was transmitted by the professor of political science at the University of Andalas (Unand) Padang, Asrinaldi. Prabowo’s decision to name Prasetyo as a spokesperson, according to him, was an image of the problem in PCO.

“If you have been looking at the PCO performance for six months, it doesn't go well and even tends to be controversial,” said Asrinaldi Suara.com.

In fact, PCO, said Asrinaldi, is necessary as long as its functions and authority are clear in the creation of public communication. But if ultimately, the entire implementation was taken care of by Prasetyo as spokesperson for the palace, according to him, PCO was better dissolved.

“Or simply merged into a part of the KSP because its function is no longer there,” said Asrinaldi.

Protect to resume PCO's head

While Minister of State, Prasetyo Hadi, denied having been appointed spokesperson for the palace to replace the role of Hasan Nasbi because he has often made a declaration of controversy. At the same time guarantee that the SOPK will remain.

“Continue to do their tasks as usual,” Prasetyo told the palace presidential complex, Jakarta on Monday (4/21).

Prasetyo said he was invited by Prabowo as a spokesperson for the Palace to actively help provide government programs to the public.

In Prabowo, he also proposed that the Vice Minister of Communication and Digital (Wamenkomdi) Angga Raka Prabowo and the Deputy Minister of State (Wameseg) Ardiantoro to be involved as spokesperson for the palace to have experience with the experience with the media.

“Everything together, PCO is still. Now, we are also asked to help,” he said.

Prasetyo also stressed that the existence of PCO did not ride the KSP. The formation of PCO through compressions n ° 82 of 2024 according to him was calculated from the start.

“The presidential communication office, then KSP, was designed in such a way that there were no overlapping tasks. It was not there,” he concluded.