Trump marks the first 100 days in power with a Michigan rally





The president of Warren, Michigan (AP), Donald Trump, is organizing a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, organizing his biggest political event since his return to the White House in a state which was particularly shaken by his steep commercial prices and his combative attitude towards Canada.

Trump paid a visit to the afternoon at the base of the National Selfridge Air guard for an announcement alongside the Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. He then addressed a rally in Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, allowing him to revel in directing a sprint to upset the government and social, political and foreign standards.

His strict republican administrations of immigration policies have sent arrests for illegal passages along the American-Mexican border, and the government's washing efforts led by billionaire Elon Musk shaken Washington. Its taxes on protectionist imports imposed on the commercial partners of the Americas also sought to reorganize a global economy that the United States built in the decades which followed the Second World War.

Trump also defended radical expansionism, refusing to exclude military intervention in Greenland and Panama, suggesting that American developers could help convert the Gaza strip torn by war into a seaside resort in Riviera and even suggest an annexation of Canada.

I head the country and the world, Trump told Atlantic magazine in an interview. He said at the time of his first 100 days, I think what I do is exactly what I campaigned on.

But only about 4 out of 10 Americans approve how Trump manages the presidency, and his notes on the economy and trade are lower than that. In addition, 46% of American adults approve Trump immigration policies, with about half of Americans saying that he went too far with the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.

Only 33% of Americans, on the other hand, have a favorable vision of Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest person in the world, and about half believe that the administration went too far to work to reduce the government's workforce.

The main thing for the first one hundred days is that many damage caused to the fundamental principles of our government, said Max Stier, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Partnership for Service, a non -profit organization dedicated to better government.

Michigan was one of the states of the battlefield that has been overthrown from the democratic column. But he was also deeply affected by his prices, including new imported cars and car parts.

The unemployment rate of Michigans increased for three consecutive months, including a jump of 1.3% compared to March to 5.5%, according to state data. It is among the highest in the country, far exceeding the national average of 4.2%.

The automaker Stellantis has interrupted production in factories in Canada and Mexico after Trump announced a 25% rate on imported vehicles, temporarily linking 900 US employees. Industry groups have exhorted the White House separately to remove prices on imported automotive parts, warning that this would increase prices on cars and could trigger layoffs and bankruptcy.

It would apparently make a strange choice for Trump to greet his own achievements.

I'm not sure he is at all interested in doing the intelligent thing, said Bernie Porn, a long -standing survey of Michigan. He is what I would call a president opposite. That's what I'm going to do.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said Trump on Tuesday morning that Trump would sign an executive decree relaxing some of his prices on cars and automotive parts, although the secretary of the treasury, Scott Bessent, said that the objective remained allowed for car manufacturers to create more national manufacturing jobs.

Bessent said Trump was concerned about jobs in the future, not from the past.

Carolyn Martz, 61, helped collect signatures for an anti-fiscal petition campaign outside the Trump rally. She said that her husband is a automotive technician and noted how the parts came from China and moreover abroad.

I would like to see more things done in America, by the Americans, for the Americans, said Martz, of Royal Oak, Michigan, who added that the prices could stimulate American manufacturing.

If we have to take more eating at the start with higher prices, it could be part of it, she said.

The president is also visiting Selfridge, which was created after the seizure of the United States in the First World War in 1917, and the community college campus in Warren. Both are close to the Canadian border and house many people with deep affairs and personal ties with this country.

Michigan always feels very, very positively towards Canada, said that the sounder, who noted that his voters could not react well to the kind of thing that is done.

Michigan will be important for the Republicans in 2026 while their party tried to take a seat in the Senate in the state for the first time in decades and to regain control of the Governors' Office, with a term limited to Whitmer. Several competitive house races will also be on the mid-term voting bulletin, as well as the control of the state legislature.

As a rule, the presidents use the 100 -day brand to launch several rallies. But Trump only stops Michigan.

Administration officials claim that Trump is the most effective stay at the White House, having meetings and addressing journalists almost every day. Indeed, the speech in the county of Macomb will be one of the few great political crowds addressed since the day of the inauguration on January 20.

The exceptions have stolen most weekends for Golf in Florida or attend sporting events, including Super Bowl and Daytona 500, where Trump savor the crowd but did not talk to them. The limited journey to see the supporters is a major gap in his first mandate, when Trump organized a series of rallies before celebrating 100 days in power with a Pennsylvania speech in 2017.

Whitmer, who is frequently mentioned as a future presidential candidate. A long critic of Trump, Whitmer has sought to find common ground with the president lately, visiting the White House and specifically chatting with the future of Selfridge.

The governor is concerned about the fact that the A-10 aircraft parked at the base has been deleted, although Trump recently said that he hoped to keep selfridge open, strong, prosperous.

