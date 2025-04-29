PM Modi gives the forces free, asks them to decide the targets, the time of their tangana attacks today





The Prime Minister confirmed his total faith in the professional capacities of the Indian armed forces and provided them with complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of their response to the terrorist threat based in Pakistan Updated – April 29, 2025, 20:36 New Delhi: During an emergency meeting with high issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicated that India would bring a crushing blow to terrorism. The Prime Minister, addressing the best security brass, confirmed his total faith in the professional capacities of the Indian armed forces and assured them a complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of their response to the terrorist threat based in Pakistan. India is determined to bring a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources have cited the Prime Minister, signaling the start of massive reprisals in progress. This daring statement occurred after the Pahalgame massacre in which 26 innocent lives were lost, most of them tourists, and the nation is waiting at the forefront of the imminent response. This indicates that India is preparing to trigger powerful reprisals without compromise against terrorists and their donors, with an answer that could reshape the battlefield. The urgent meeting, which also included the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the army, the navy and the air force, were nicknamed by sources as “extraordinary in emergency and in kind”. The rally took place only a few days after Pahalgam's ruthless attack, sending an undoubted message of imminent action. The agenda was clear: a complete examination of exploitable intelligence and a deep dive in military and strategic options aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure through the border. With Lashkar-E-Taiba and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan under a microscope, sources revealed that the meeting has mapped a decisive strategy to punish the authors and their donors. After the terrorist attack, India placed its military forces on an increased alert, in particular along the line of control and the international border. Surveillance drones, satellite imagery and electronic interceptions have actively monitored terrorist laulons across the Pok. In the aftermath of Pahalgam's attack, the center has already taken powerful measures, including the suspension of the Indus waters and the expulsion of Pakistani nationals with short -term visas. Prime Minister Modi had already sworn to continue all terrorists and their donors “at the ends of the land”. The Tuesday meeting is considered the first step to accomplish this wish, while India is preparing for a thunderous response. While the official details remain under the Wraps, the atmosphere in Delhi is undeniably tense and determined. While the reticle locks on the authors of the Pahalgam blood bath, India is ready for the storm which is about to take place. The nation is preparing for action, and it could be closer than anyone who does not think so.

